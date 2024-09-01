College football top performers of Week 1
Week 1 of college football is almost wrapped up and Saturday had its fair share of memorable moments.
West Virginia fell flat at home against Penn State, the U looked like they were all the way back, Notre Dame squeaked out an impressive win at Texas A&M, and most of the top 10 looked dominant in their openers.
Within all this, there were some incredible individual player performances. We saw many continue their greatness at the college level and some new faces emerge in the spotlight.
Here are the top performers from Saturday in week 1 of the college football season:
Yes, you read that right, Jeanty found the end zone 6 times on Saturday. The junior running back ran wild against Georgia Southern in a 56-45 victory for the Broncos.
To make it even more impressive he put up those numbers on only 20 carries. That means 30% of the time he carried the ball he was scoring a touchdown.
While Jeanty was spectacular, some massive praise needs to be given to the Boise St. offensive line as the RB2 for the Broncos also had over 100 yards on the ground. We will see how good this rushing attack really is when they take on the Oregon Ducks next week.
If you stayed up late enough on Saturday night you could have witnessed a masterclass at the receiving position. McMillan and Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita picked up right where they left off last season firing on all cylinders.
Arizona found themselves in a close game with New Mexico but McMillan, being the definition of unguardable and setting the program's single-game receiving record, helped them pull away in the second half and win 61-39.
The Hurricanes were the most impressive team on Saturday as they handily defeated Florida in the swamp and that was in large part due to this man. The Canes have been searching for a quarterback to get them over the hump in recent years and after his performance in Week 1, it seems they found their guy.
To me what was most impressive was how cool and calm Ward looked in the opener and how he made it look so effortless. If he can keep performing like this, Miami might just roll through the ACC.
While this great performance by another QB was against a much lesser opponent, it’s impossible to ignore these numbers especially when they occur in only one half of football.
Lane Kiffin and Dart were toying around with Furman on Saturday night and found themselves up 52-0 at halftime before cruising to a 76-0 victory.
Tyus was a big bright spot for the Ohio offense in a 38-22 loss at Syracuse. He accounted for nearly half of the Bobcats' total yards on offense and was their only player to find the end zone.
Having a stat line like this while on a team from the MAC going up against a power conference opponent is very impressive and a noteworthy performance.
Cue the Randy Moss stat line photo. What is even more crazy is that Williams reclassed so that he could join Alabama early and is only 17 years old.
So this kid can't vote, can’t legally buy a lottery ticket, and can’t use a Bird scooter to get around campus, but he can go for 100+ yards and 2 touchdowns in week 1 of college football.