College football Week 0 betting guide
College football is finally back, well kind of. The 2024 season officially begins tomorrow with four games in the week zero slate. While it may not be the most exciting lineup of games, we ought to be thankful for having meaningful football after so long without it.
Here is a betting guide to help you make the most out of week zero of the 2024 college football season.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Florida State (-10.5) vs Georgia Tech; Over/Under: 55.5
The biggest and really the only exciting game of the weekend as the highly-ranked Seminoles are favored over Georgia Tech. This game will be played in Dublin Ireland and it is impossible to predict how a bunch of college kids will respond to traveling across the world to play a football game.
Georgia Tech is coming off a rather surprising year going 7-6 and returns a lot of production, especially on offense. FSU will surely be playing with a vengeance in this game and all season after barely missing out on the playoff in 2023.
10 out of the last 12 matchups between these teams have been decided by 10 or fewer points. FSU will also be without offensive coordinator Alex Atkins who is suspended for the first three games of the season due to recruiting violations.
Pick: Georgia Tech +10.5
SMU (-24.5) at Nevada; Over/Under: 55.5
SMU will be a solid team in 2024 and we should get a good glimpse of that in week zero. Nevada is coming off a 2-10 season and will have a new head coach in Jeff Choate.
The Mustangs return 14 total starters including gunslinger Preston Stone who should have another strong season statistically. 24.5 points is a heavy spread and SMU football always screams points to me.
Pick: Over 55.5
Montana State (-13.5) at New Mexico; Over/Under: 54.5
Who would have thought we would ever see an FCS team on the road as a double-digit favorite against an FBS opponent? While odd, it is no mistake with Montana St. being one of the best programs in the FCS and New Mexico sitting near the bottom of FBS.
This will also be the first game as head coach of UNM for Bronco Mendenhall. The Bobcats should have another powerful offense after averaging 39.9 points per game in 2023. I do not have a strong feel for any betting side in this one but I would lean towards a home dog.
Pick: New Mexico +13.5
Delaware State (+39.5) at Hawaii; Over/Under 56.5
Not much needs to be said about this one. Hawaii is not known to be one of the greatest FBS football programs in recent years and they find themselves favored by a ton which says all you need to know about Delaware State.
This game made headlines earlier in the week after Delaware St. missed their flight to the island due to a bus “snafu”, whatever that means. Good for the kids from Delaware to get a trip to Hawaii but this one will not be close.
Pick: N/A