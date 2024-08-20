Delaware St. at Hawai'i isn't a Top 25 matchup but it's already making headlines
By Sam Fariss
No, the Week 0 matchup between the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors and the Delaware State Hornets doesn't have Top 25 ramifications and it probably will never affect the 12-team College Football Playoffs.
However, with just four days left until college football returns, the Mountain West versus Mid-Eastern Athletic showdown is making headlines.
To put it simply, the Hornets have hit a wall in their process.
That wall?
Catching their 10.5-hour flight to get to Hawai'i in the first place.
That's right, the Delaware State football team missed it's flight to Honolulu on Tuesday due to a reported "snafu" at JFK Airport in New York.
Delaware State University, located in Dover, DE, is roughly 4,900 miles from the University of Hawai'i, located in Honolulu, HI.
The two programs are just about the farthest apart that two collegiate football teams can be, and missing a flight that lasts nearly half of a day isn't ideal ahead of the first week of the season.
Hawai'i and Delaware State are scheduled to play on Saturday night, kicking off at 1 a.m. ET (7 p.m. in Honolulu).
Luckily, the Hornets still have a few days left ahead of the Week 0 matchup but another missed flight may spell disaster in the form of J-E-T-L-A-G.