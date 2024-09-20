College football Week 4 best bets
The college football season is chugging along as Week 4 is upon us. The Saturday slates just keep getting better and better as we get into conference play and this week should not disappoint.
Last week we had some heartbreaking losses as I went 2-5 with my picks, but as they say, you're either hot or you’re due.
Here are the best bets in Week 4 of the college football season:
Season Record: (14-15)
Oklahoma State -2.5 (-122) vs Utah
One of the biggest games of the week and a possible preview of the Big 12 championship. This game has garnered tons of attention due to recent line movement with Utah going from 2.5-point favorites to now 2.5-point underdogs, leading many to question the original report that Cam Rising will be playing.
Rising left in Week 2 with a hand injury and Utah has been a completely different team without him as they struggled to finish off Baylor and were in a close game with Utah State.
If Rising ends up not playing, I absolutely love this pick, but even if he is on the field I still believe in the Cowboys and think this could be a huge game for running back Ollie Gordon.
Mississippi St +6.5 (-114) vs Florida
Two teams that are coming off dreadful losses with Florida getting embarrassed by Texas A&M at home and Miss St falling to Toledo from the all-powerful MAC. To me, this pick simply comes down to the belief that the Gators just have nothing left in the tank and the season is dead for the Gators.
All hope in Billy Napier and all hope for the rest of the season is gone. With that being said I’ll take a home underdog against Florida all day.
Tennessee/Oklahoma Over 56.5 (-115)
Two great offenses, two great quarterbacks, and hopefully two teams that will score a lot of points.
Although they have not played the most formidable opponents, the Tennessee offense is averaging 63.6 points per game led by stud freshman QB Nico Iamaleava. Oklahoma’s defense is good but I don’t see them getting many stops against this Josh Heupel offense, and I expect the Volunteer defense to struggle a bit going against the first real dangerous offense they have seen all year.
I am hoping for an old Oklahoma Big 12 game, going back to the days of Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray, with electric offense and non-existent defense. This new SEC matchup should be tons of fun so why not just sit back and cheer for points?
Iowa -2.5 (-110) at Minnesota
The Hawkeyes Week 2 loss against Iowa St. has still not deterred me from them. I think they come into this game with revenge on their mind after getting cheated out of a win last season against the Gophers due to the fair catch/punt return TD snafu with Cooper DeJean.
Also as I mentioned in Week 1, this will be the year the wheels fall off for PJ Fleck in Minnesota and I will take every chance I get to pick against them. This game will be ugly, it will be low scoring, it will include a lot of punts, and those are games the Iowa Hawkeyes thrive in the most.
Rounding it out:
- Arkansas +2.5 (-108) at Auburn
- Arizona St./Texas Tech Over 59.5 (-110)
- Florida Atlantic money line (-110) at UConn
- Miami (FL) -16.5 (-122) at USF
- Boston College -6.5 (-110) vs Michigan St.
Frank Sciarroni is 14-15 ATS in college football.