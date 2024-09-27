College football Week 5 best bets: Is there a safe bet in the big games this week?
Week 5 of the college football season has arrived and we are blessed with a great slate, including a matchup between Alabama and Georgia.
Last week was not the best in terms of my picks going 3-6, but with that being said:
I would like to say I’m sorry and a lot of good will come out of this. You will never see any person in the entire country give out picks as hard as I will the rest of the season, and you will never see someone research game lines as hard as I will the rest of the season, and you will never see a person fight for winners harder than I will the rest of the season. Shout out to Tim Tebow.
Here are the best bets in Week 5 of the college football season:
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER
Season Record: (17-21)
Ole Miss -15.5 (-115) vs Kentucky
Ole Miss has done nothing but stomp opponents this season. While they may not have played the toughest competition, their average win margin is 49.5 points and they have covered the spread in those games by an average of 13.3 points.
I believe people are high on Kentucky coming off of a blowout win against Ohio and an impressive loss against Georgia. I see the Georgia game as more of a down game for the Bulldogs and expect to see the Wildcats we saw in a 31-6 loss against South Carolina.
I like the Rebels to continue their impressive start to the season and prove they are a legit contender by winning this one by at least two touchdowns and a field goal.
BYU +3.5 (-118) at Baylor
BYU is currently a perfect 4-0 straight up and against the spread this season. That includes two outright wins as 12 and 7.5-point underdogs against SMU and Kansas State respectively.
They are coming off that huge win against K St. last week, but I don’t see them missing a beat heading into Baylor.
The Bears are coming off of an all-time heartbreaking loss to Colorado and I see that Hail Mary play as one that sends their season in the wrong direction.
The Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake is one of the most underrated in the game and I believe he will keep his team rolling, stay within the number, and possibly win straight up as an underdog once again this week in Waco.
Colorado +14.5 (-115) at UCF
I have a good feel for this Colorado team. After successfully picking against them twice this year, I am now taking the side of Coach Prime and the Buffs as I believe they can keep this one close.
Colorado will be feeling themselves after the previously mentioned miracle win against Baylor and they will take some of that momentum into this week. Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado offense will keep this game within two touchdowns.
This one will be be a shootout similar to what we saw with UCF last week in a 35-34 win at TCU.
Georgia moneyline (-125) at Alabama
This game will be awesome. I really do not have a strong feel for this one, but I have to give out a pick for how big of a game it is.
While Alabama has looked great in their first season under head coach Kalen Daboer after the retirement of Nick Saban, I lean towards the Bulldogs in this one.
I believe Kirby Smart will have the Dawgs fired up after a bye week where many started to question Georgia due to a 13-12 win that they squeaked out at Kentucky.
Rounding it out:
- Rutgers money line (-125) vs Washington (Friday)
- Maryland/Indiana Over 51.5 (-110)
- Boston College -12.5 (-112) vs Western Kentucky
- Oklahoma -2.5 (-104) at Auburn
- Illinois +17.5 (-110) at Penn St.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Frank Sciarroni is 17-21 ATS in college football.