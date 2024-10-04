College football Week 6 best bets: Who to take to the bank and who to avoid
We are almost midway through the college football season as Week 6 is already here.
Last week we got back on track with my picks going 6-3 despite an outright loser with Ole Miss -15.5 who lost to Kentucky. Saturday’s slate may not be the best, but that does not mean there aren’t still winners out there to be found.
Here are the best bets in Week 6 of the college football season:
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook | Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER | Season Record: (23-24)
Vanderbilt +22.5 (-110) vs Alabama
So gross. Never would I have ever thought I’d be taking the side of Vanderbilt in a game against Alabama.
With that being said, this is a big letdown spot for Bama. Going on the road, after a massive emotional win against Georgia. I don’t see Alabama losing this one outright but I expect it to be a close game.
Vanderbilt has shown this year that they are not the joke that they usually are in the SEC with transfer Diego Pavia at quarterback who is a dawg. They got an impressive win in their opener against Virginia Tech and took Missouri to overtime on the road.
Let’s hope those are the Commodores who show up on Saturday and not the ones who lost to Georgia State.
Boston College moneyline (-113) at Virginia
With Thomas Castellanos playing, which ESPN’s Pete Thamel has confirmed, I believe this line is just wrong. Last week without Castellanos, BC needed a great comeback to squeak out a win at home against Western Kentucky.
With their starting quarterback on the field, the Eagles are a completely different team and one that is much better than Virginia. I know this is putting a lot of faith in one guy but Thomas Castellanos is that guy for me.
Missouri +2.5 (-110) at Texas A&M
The only ranked matchup of the weekend and No. 9 comes in as an underdog against No. 25. Missouri is coming off a bye and prior to that they had a scare at home where they needed overtime to defeat Vanderbilt.
This is a huge get-right spot for the Tigers.
Mizzou is overall the better team, but A&M at home for an 11 a.m. local kick makes this a scary one. The Aggies have looked much better with Marcel Reed at quarterback, but I’ll take the experienced duo of Brady Cook and Luther Burden to have a big game in this one.
Marshall -3.5 (+100) vs Appalachian State
This is more of a fade App. St. pick for me. The Mountaineers will not have played a game for 16 days prior to this one with their game last week getting canceled due to Hurricane Helene and playing on Thursday night in Week 4, so I expect to see some rust.
On top of that, they have just not looked good this year. They got stomped by Clemson giving up 56 points in the first half and got run off the field in a 48-14 loss in their last game against South Alabama.
Marshall comes in at 2-2 and looked solid in first halves against some great opponents in Ohio State and Virginia Tech. I’ll take the Thundering Herd to pick up a win in this one by more than a field goal.
Rounding it out:
- Pitt/North Carolina Over 64.5 (-105)
- Rutgers/Nebraska Under 40.5 (-110)
- South Alabama -2.5 (-122) at Arkansas St.
- Arizona State -2.5 (-110) vs Kansas
- Arizona -6.5 (-108) vs Texas Tech
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change | Frank Sciarroni is 23-24 ATS in CFB.