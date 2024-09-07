Connor Bazelak and Bowling Green Flacons are outplaying Penn State Nittany Lions
By Sam Fariss
In a game that all of a sudden has a chance to be the upset of the weekend, the Bowling Green Falcons are gliding past the Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley.
The Falcons put the first points on the board to go up 7-0 over the Nittany Lions in the first quarter and never looked back. By halftime, Bowling Green was leading Penn State 24-20.
Bowling Green's quarterback Connor Bazelak played lights out in the first 30 minutes. He completed 16 of his 20 passes for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air. On the other side of the field, Penn State's QB Drew Allar only complete 5 passes for just 108 yards and 1 touchdown by halftime.
Falcon running backs Jamal Johnson and Jaison Patterson combined for 92 first-half yards on the ground, Johnson running the ball into the endzone for a third Bowling Green touchdown.
Even the Bowling Green kicker was executing on all fronts, going 3-for-3 on extra points and converting his 33-yard field goal attempt
Penn State's Nicholas Singleton did have a solid 70 yards for the Nittany Lions in the first half but Allar had the team's only rushing touchdown in the first two quarters. Kaytron Allen tacked on an additional 41 yards to PSU's run game.
In the first half, the Falcons' defense had 26 total tackles and 2 tackles for loss but had yet to take Allar down behind the line of scrimmage.