Who is playing college football on Saturday? 2024 Week 2 game schedule
It's Week 2 of the 2024 college football season and there are 75 games scheduled for Saturday, September 7. Pick your seats, turn on your TVs, and get ready for 12+ hours of college football.
By Sam Fariss
Week 2 of the 2024 college football season is officially three games underway and Saturday is finally upon us.
With a barn burner, a routing, and a late-night kickoff, Friday already started the weekend off. The second day of the weekend is chock-full of games with 75 matchups scheduled to kick off from noon to 11 p.m. ET.
From the Michigan Wolverines and Texas Longhorns to the USC Trojans and Utah State Aggies, here are all of the games you can catch on Saturday of Week 2:
All kickoff times in Eastern Standard Time. All rankings are according to the AP Top 25 Poll.
- (3) Texas at (10) Michigan – noon – FOX
- Bowling Green State at (8) Penn State – noon – Big Ten Network
- Arkansas at (16) Oklahoma State – noon – ABC/ESPN+
- (17) Kansas State at Tulane – noon – ESPN
- (23) Georgia Tech at Syracuse – noon – ACC Network
- Rhode Island at Minnesota – noon – Peacock
- Akron at Rutgers – noon – Big Ten Network
- Pittsburgh at Cincinnati – noon – ESPN2
- Merrimack at Connecticut – noon
- Troy at Memphis – noon – ESPNU
- Army at Florida Atlantic – noon – CBSSN
- McNeese State at Texas A&M – 12:45 p.m. – SEC Network
- Tennessee Tech at (1) Georgia – 2 p.m. – ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Missouri State at Ball State – 2 p.m. – ESPN+
- Saint Francis (PA) at Kent State – 2:30 p.m. – ESPN+
- Utah Tech at UNLV – 3 p.m.
- NIU at (5) Notre Dame – 3:30 p.m. – NBC/Peacock
- Baylor at (11) Utah – 3:30 p.m. – FOX
- Iowa State at (21) Iowa – 3:30 p.m. – CBS/Paramount+
- Jacksonville State at (22) Louisville – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN+/ACC EXtra
- Cal at Auburn – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN2
- South Carolina at Kentucky – 3:30 p.m. – ABC/ESPN+
- Michigan State at Maryland – 3:30 p.m. – Big Ten Network
- Eastern Michigan at Washington – 3:30 p.m. – Big Ten Network
- South Dakota at Wisconsin – 3:30 p.m. – FS1
- Massachusetts at Toledo – 3:30 p.m. – ESPN+
- Duquesne at Boston College 3:30 p.m. – ESPN+/ACC Extra
- Charlotte at North Carolina – 3:30 p.m. – ACC Network
- Idaho at Wyoming – 3:30 p.m. – truTV/Max
- Temple at Navy – 3:30 p.m. – CBSSN
- UTSA at Texas State – 4 p.m. – ESPNU
- Montana State at (6) Ole Miss – 4:15 p.m. – SEC Network
- Marshall at Virginia Tech – 4:30 p.m. – The CW Network
- Florida A&M at (12) Miami – 6 p.m. – ESPN+/ACC Extra
- Albany at West Virginia – 6 p.m. – ESPN+
- Central Michigan at Florida International – 6 p.m. – ESPN+
- Garnder-Webb at James Madison – 6 p.m. – ESPN+
- East Carolina at Old Dominion – 6 p.m. – ESPN+
- South Alabama at Ohio – 6 p.m. – ESPN+
- Sam Houston State at UCF – 6:30 p.m. – ESPN+
- USF at (5) Alabama – 7 p.m. – ESPN
- Buffalo at (9) Missouri – 7 p.m. – ESPN+/SEC Network+
- (19) Kansas at Illinois – 7 p.m. – FS1
- Samford at Florida – 7 p.m. – ESPN+/SEC Network+
- William & Mary at Coastal Carolina – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
- Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
- Chattanooga at Georgia State – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
- Cal Poly at Stanford – 7 p.m. – ESPN+/ACC Extra
- UCA at Wake Forest – 7 p.m. – ESPN2
- Louisiana at Kennesaw State – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
- San Jose State at Air Force – 7 p.m. – CBSSN
- Northern Colorado at Colorado State – 7 p.m.
- Georgia Southern at Nevada – 7 p.m. – truTV/Max
- Tulsa at Arkansas State – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
- Alabama-Birmingham at Louisiana-Monroe – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
- SE Louisiana at Southern Miss – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
- Texas Southern at Rice – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
- Western Michigan at (2) Ohio State – 7:30 p.m. Big Ten Network
- (14) Tennessee at (24) NC State – 7:30 p.m. – ABC/ESPN+
- Nicholls at (18) LSU – 7:30 p.m. – ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Alcorn at Vanderbilt – 7:30 p.m. – ESPNU
- Colorado at Nebraska – 7:30 p.m. – NBC/Peacock
- SFA at North Texas – 7:30 p.m. – ESPN+
- Houston at (15) Oklahoma – 7:45 p.m. – SEC Network
- Appalachian State at (25) Clemson – 8 p.m. – ACC Network
- Long Island at TCU – 8 p.m. – ESPN+
- Southern Utah at UTEP – 9 p.m. – ESPN+
- Boise State at (7) Oregon – 10 p.m. – Peacock
- NAU at (20) Arizona – ESPN+
- Texas Tech at Washington State – 10 p.m. FOX
- Sacramento at Fresno Sate – 10 p.m.
- Liberty at New Mexico State – 10:15 p.m. ESPN2
- Mississippi State at Arizona State – 10:30 p.m. – ESPN
- Oregon State at San Diego State – 10:30 p.m. – CBSSN
- Utah State at (13) USC – 11 p.m. Big Ten Network
