Danny Kanell uses own worst play to sum up Florida State's Week 1 loss
By Sam Fariss
Former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell took to social media throughout the Seminoles' Week 1 matchup with Boston College.
From overpromising a comeback to showing just how thin-skinned he is, Kanell created quite a stir on X (Twitter) throughout the evening.
Kicking off the evening's hot takes from the former Seminole was his guarantee that his alma mater would find its footing and come back from the 14-6 deficit it found itself in.
After Florida State's loss to Georgia Tech in the Week 0 season opener, most football fans, even those who support FSU, had stepped back their praise of the Seminoles.
However, Kanell stood strong, even voicing his support for the struggling starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
As the night and the game progressed, Kanell seemed to have a reckoning with just how bad the Florida State program looked.
Kanell responded to Tom Fornelli's jest by retweeting his message and asking if he should delete his initial tweet or just deactivate his account entirely.
Fans immediately opted for the later.
Of course, as many celebrities repeatedly do, Kanell had his feelings hurt and went on the offensive.
By the end of regulation, Florida State was far from victorious and the Seminoles lost their second game of the season. Boston College, in head coach Bill O'Brien's opener with the Eagles, went home with a 28-13 win.
What seemed to be Kanell's final tweet about the game may have been a little less about the game itself and a little bit more about his performance on X.
However, Kanell added a cherry on top of his social campaign, going after none other than his own employer.
By the end of the night, Kanell had turned himself into a punching bag and a scapegoat for the Florida State loss.
Maybe next week, when the Seminoles take on the Memphis Tigers, both Kanell and Florida State will have better showings.