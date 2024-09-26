Dave Portnoy promises Wolverines' millions to find Michigan a QB from the portal
By Sam Fariss
University of Michigan alum, founder and President of Barstool Sports, and avid Wolverines fan Dave Portnoy has pledged an annual donation, upwards of $3 million, to consistently find the Michigan football team a top 10 quarterback from the transfer portal.
Portnoy frequently shares his (sometimes delusional) support of the Wolverines on social media and has become a figurehead of the Michigan fanbase, alongside stars like Tom Brady and Derek Jeter.
On Thursday, Sept. 26, Portnoy, while speaking on the Barstool Pick Em podcast, shared that he was willing to cough up $3 million annually to avoid the Wolverines' current problem: sitting without a solid starting quarterback.
So far this season, the Wolverines have bounced between two (particularly unsuccessful) quarterbacks in Davis Warren and Alex Orji, relying heavily on the team's rushing abilities to find success at the end of four quarters each week.
Apparently, Portnoy has had enough of the QB struggles at his former school and is willing to solve the problem with his own, cold-hard cash.
NIL deals have changed the relationship between donors and collegiate athletes, mainly because money can be funneled straight into the players' pockets. Barstool and Portnoy already have a long list of athletes who are a part of the company's NIL deals.
So far this season, Michigan quarterbacks have thrown just 4 touchdowns and an embarrassing 6 interceptions. Orji and Warren have 2 touchdowns a piece while Warren is responsible for all six of the teams' INTs.
To put Portnoy's pledge into perspective, some top quarterbacks like Shedeur Sanders earn upwards of $5 million from their NIL deals while others, like Nico Iamaleava, earn around $2 million.
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has admitted the Wolverines have a lot of question marks at the quarterback position but maybe Portnoy's solution can provide at least a few answers.