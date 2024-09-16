Sherrone Moore announces Alex Orji as QB1 against USC Trojans, Davis Warren benched
By Sam Fariss
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore has officially, and somewhat finally, made a change to the Wolverines' starting lineup.
On Monday, Sept. 16, Moore announced that starting quarterback Davis Warren will be benched in the Week 4 matchup against the No. 11 USC Trojans. In his place, Alex Orji will step up to take over QB1 duties.
Following a bad performance against the Texas Longhorns in Week 2, it was clear that Warren's job as the starting QB was at risk. But hey, it was the Horns, they're now the No. 1 team in the country, and every quarterback has looked rocky against Texas so far.
However, in Week 3, Warren's start against the Arkansas State Red Wolves quickly led to him being yanked out of the game and Orji stepping up to the plate.
Despite completing 11-of-14 pass attempts, Warren threw 3 interceptions to the Red Wolves' defense. So, yes, his 3 "incompletions" were actually completed to the other team. Warren failed to score any touchdowns while he was in the game and rushed for a minimal 6 yards on 4 attempts.
Moore finally put Orji into the game and while he didn't have a Heisman-worthy performance, he did score a touchdown for the Wolverines.
Orji completed 2-of-4 pass attempts for 12 yards, 1 touchdown, and 0 interceptions. He also had 3 rush attempts for an additional 27 yards. Alongside Orji's performance, the Michigan run game seemed to finally find its footing.
Running backs Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards combined for a phenomenal 235 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground.
While Michigan's 28-18 victory over Arkansas State was nothing to write home about, unless you were writing home with negative notes, it showed that Orji deserved the starting job and Warren didn't need to see the field ever again.