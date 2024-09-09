Deion Sanders won't even let the Colorado fight song play at Buffs' home games
By Sam Fariss
What is more important to a college football team than school pride, scoring, and togetherness? Well, for the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders, apparently it's Shedeur Sanders' "hit song."
Undeniably, the younger Sanders is one of the stars of Colorado's roster. The quarterback is continuously one of the highlights of a team that struggles to compile a complete highlight reel.
However, it was recently reported that Coach Prime gives his son an even bigger spotlight than making the starting quarterback of a Division I, FBS team. Coach Sanders also plays his son's song "Perfect Timing" whenever the young quarterback scores.
Sure, QB1 has walked at Paris Fashion Week and sometimes opens Lil Wayne's concerts, but Coach Prime has reportedly told the Colorado band to hold off on playing the school fight song to ensure that his song's "hit" can be heard over the stadium speakers.
One could argue that over the past decade, Colorado's pride in its once-dominant football program has died down but school pride must remain to some extent. The Buffaloes won the 1990 football national title and have had dominant basketball programs as well as other sports throughout the years.
Telling your own band to not play your school fight song is a choice that shows exactly who Deion Sanders is. It's about him, it's about his sons, and it's not about Colorado University.
Coach Prime had it all, he was a respected football player because he was one of the best two-way football players to ever exist. Now, people look at his 5-9 overall record, and the way he has run the Colorado football program over the past two years, and simply shake their heads.