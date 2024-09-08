"I think we've been doing pretty good," says Deion Sanders as Colorado trails 28-0
By Sam Fariss
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have welcomed the Colorado Buffaloes to Lincoln with a rude awakening. At halftime, the Big Ten team leads the new Big 12 member 28-0 and the Buffaloes have struggled on pretty much every front.
However, according to head coach Deion Sanders, they're actually doing pretty well.
When interviewed before heading into the locker room at halftime, Sanders said, and I quote, "I actually think we're doing pretty good," when referencing his defensive unit. "We've just gotta get things going on offense."
Now, don't get me wrong, Sanders is 100 percent correct about needing to get his offense going. The Buffaloes had -17 yards on the ground and quarterback Shedeur Sanders had an interception returned for a touchdown.
Sure, Shedeur also had 129 yards but his production through the air, especially highlighted by his connection with Travis Hunter, didn't translate onto the scoreboard.
While Colorado was having its offensive difficulties, freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Cornhuskers were slicing and dicing the Buffaloes' defense to pieces.
Raiola 126 passing yards, 11 rushing yards, and a touchdown through the air at half time. Running back Dante Dowdell had already amassed 47 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground while fellow RB contributed an additional 22 rushing yards.
The Cornhuskers were running away with the game but sure, Deion, y'all were doing pretty good.