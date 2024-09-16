Despite minor hiccups, Ole Miss football continues to be dominant in win over Wake Forest
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Rebels continue to dominate in a 40-6 stomping of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Dart made a few mistakes, but overall, the dynamic dual-threat pass-thrower proved that his name should be mentioned in Heisman trophy conversations.
As an attendee of this game, the Rebels look about as legit as any team in the country.
The Rebels came into Saturday's affair having outscored its previous two opponents (Furman and Middle Tennessee) 128-3, respectively. The matchup against the Demon Deacons was considered the Rebels' first legitimate test since Wake Forest is a Power Four program (ACC).
Dart and the offense started off hot by scoring its first touchdown in only five plays. Ole Miss rusher Henry Parrish Jr. struck first with a 25-yard touchdown run. Parrish earned two touchdowns overall and accumulated 148 yards on the ground (6.4 yards per carry).
Offensively, the Ole Miss offense averaged 8.3 yards per play along with 6.2 yards per rush, respectively. Furthermore, pass catchers Tre Harris (127 yards, led team), South Carolina transfer Antwane Wells Jr (60 yards, touchdown), and Jordan Watkins (75 yards, touchdown) each had solid performances. However, Wake Forest wasn't exactly down for the count at halftime as it only trailed 23-6 to the Rebels.
Dart, who contributed 377 passing yards and two touchdowns, also turned the ball over twice. The first turnover came in the first quarter while driving in the red zone. Dart struggled to hold onto the ball while in shot-gun and fumbled it.
The second turnover came in the form of an interception in the third quarter while Dart was flushed out of the pocket. Wake Forest linebacker Dylan Hazen took advantage of a reeling, off-balance throw from Dart and set up the Demon Deacons offense in solid field position.
So, the Wake Forest defense managed to cause multiple turnovers against one of the top offenses in the country, but how come its offense only garnered six points?
Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding and his group still haven't allowed a touchdown as week 3 of the college football season concludes. The Demon Deacons scored only 3 points off of the Rebels turnovers and that was the only time it cashed in on points while in the red-zone (1/3).
Wake Forest quarterback Hank Bachmeier did all he could against a stout Rebels defense. The senior quarterback tossed for 239 yards, but faced heavy pressure all game long and was sacked four times. Furthermore, Bachmeier and his offense could only generate 4.2 yards per play, which isn't an ingredient to beating the #5 team in the country.
Despite Dart's mishaps, perhaps the most exciting play of the game came when the former USC quarterback rushed for a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter to put the game on ice.
Dart's effectiveness as a dual-threat quarterback was on full display in the clip. The Ole Miss passer added 36 yards on the ground (6.0 yards per rush) and extended plays on multiple occasions with his legs whether it was to elude pressure or rolling out of the pocket to buy receivers time to get open.
Moreover, the Rebels tallied 11 overall penalties that added up to 114 yards, so Ole Miss wasn't completely perfect, but it did just enough to overwhelm a Wake Forest team that is now on a two-game losing streak.
Dart and the Rebels will head home to take on Georgia Southern next weekend. However, perhaps it is time to start mentioning Dart's name in Heisman contention if he continues to ball out and dominate teams in his path.