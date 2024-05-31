DJ Lagway will give Graham Mertz a run for QB1
For a second year in a row, former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is projected be Florida's starting quarterback. He's one of the most experienced quarterbacks in college football and he's back after passing for 2,903 yards and 20 touchdowns with just three picks in an efficient season with the Gators.
But he's going to be pushed for his starting job by a true freshman.
DJ Lagway was the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class and the No. 3 overall prospect in the country and Billy Napier landed him over dozens of other top programs. This could be his Hail Mary in order to save his job because he's on the hot seat entering the 2024 season.
Lagway has the ability to run and pass which makes him dangerous and while Mertz was surprisingly efficient last season but he'll have to play nearly perfect in order to keep his job over Lagway.
The five-star freshman had a strong spring and he's entering a huge summer in which he could improve even more and push Mertz for the starting job and I fully expect that.
Will that help or hurt the Gators?
Obviously it helps because he either makes Mertz better or raises the ceiling of the offense because he takes over as the dynamic quarterback. In my opinion, he's going to take over as the starter by the end of the season and become the best quarterback of the Napier era.
Don't be surprised if Lagway is starting by the end of the regular season.