DJ Uiagalelei hearing it from everyone after FSU drops to 0-3 on the season
By Sam Fariss
The Florida State Seminoles have fallen to an embarrassing 0-3 overall record to start their 2024 campaign, after spending the last seven months complaining about being left out of the College Football Playoffs last season.
One of the biggest disappointments in the Seminoles' losing streak has been transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei from Oregon State.
Uiagalelei was expected and projected to continue the Florida State dominance from the 2023 season, filling the shoes of former FSU quarterback Jordan Travis.
However, after a disappointing performance against Georgia Tech, a floundering against Boston College, and now a loss to Memphis, Florida State fans are ready to say 'good riddance' to Uiagalelei holding the reigns.
Uiagalelei completed just 16-of-30 pass attempts for an unimpressive 201 yards, 1 interception, and 0 touchdowns.
A player that seems to, quite simply, make his own problems on the field, Uiagalelei has rallied more haters than supporters so far this season. For example, against the Memphis Tigers, Uiagalelei ran for -16 yards when, at times, there was a wide-open player downfield from him.
Alongside the interception, the Memphis defense also forced and recovered two fumbles through the game. So, yes, even the Tigers were aware of how poorly Uiagalelei was playing.
To start the game, Uiagalelei looked relatively good. He went 5-of-5 on his first few pass attempts before throwing the interception, which was his first real look downfield.
Despite the terrible performance by Uiagalelei, head coach Mike Norvell kept the former Beaver quarterback in the game and he quickly spiraled.
The Memphis Tigers walked away with a 20-12 victory over the Florida State Seminoles after the abysmal showing for Uiagalelei.