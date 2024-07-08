Donovan Edwards' rating in EA Sports College Football 25 is mind-blowing
There's been plenty of debate about the cover of EA Sports College Football 25 and whether or not the right players were chosen to grace it. One of the most controversial selections was Michigan running back Donovan Edwards who continues to get some extreme love from the game.
Edwards was the backup running back to Blake Corum during the Wolverines' 2023 national title-winning season and while that should be good enough, his numbers just weren't all that.
In fact, he had his worst yards per carry, averaging 4.2 with just five touchdowns on 119 carries. That's right, he finished with fewer than 497 yards and still graced the cover of EA Sports College Football 25.
Not only did he grace the cover, but he was given some extremely high ratings.
Just look at what he's rated in the newest game which, if you really think about it, is wild. He was a former blue-chip recruit and did have a breakout 2022 season, but his 2023 numbers were not that of someone who is a 91 overall rating in a video game.
I will say, if there's a "potential" rating for Edwards, it would have to be darn near 100 because he might have one of the highest ceilings in the country. He's a dual-threat running back who can run and catch the ball, but his 2023 season was just slightly disappointing. He'll have a chance to prove everyone wrong with a career year in 2024, though.
Edwards' speed and vision seem about right, but the overall is just not it. After the last season he had, he should be somewhere in the 87-88 range, at most.
But I'm sure he'll have a big year as the RB1 and he'll break 1,000 yards. However, it seems like EA Sports is playing favorites here.