Drew Allar and Penn State's offense looked promising in win against West Virginia
It is no secret that Penn State's offense was lackluster throughout the 2023 season, but in today's season opener against West Virginia, the Nittany Lions offense looked promising. Penn State traveled to Morgantown to take on the Mountaineers, leaving with a 34-12 victory.
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, who enters his second season as a full-time starter, had massive expectations to improve after an underwhelming campaign in 2023.
Allar played fairly well against lesser teams last season but struggled mightily against high-caliber teams such as Michigan and Ohio State, respectively.
In fact, Allar posted a combined stat line of 261 passing yards and 2 touchdowns while having completed 44 percent of his passes against the Wolverines and Buckeyes in 2023, respectively.
The lack of a prolific offense last season shouldn't all be blamed on Allar.
The Nittany Lions receiving room was less than stellar. In 2023, the top receivers for the Nittany Lions outside of former Penn State wideout Keandre Lambert-Smith, were tight-ends Tyler Warren (34 catches in 2023) and Theo Johnson (26 catches in 2023).
Furthermore, the offensive playcalling was uninspiring and non-creative under former Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.
Yurcich was fired from Penn State head coach James Franklin's staff after the 2023 season and was replaced by former Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. In fact, Kotelnicki is the sixth play-caller for the Nittany Lions since Franklin took the helm in 2014.
Kotelnicki's track record as a play-caller is promising to say the least. The new Penn State play-caller was responsible for the Jayhawks being ranked 12th in the nation in 20-plus yard plays and 10th in the country in 15-plus yard pass plays over the last three seasons.
Moreover, the Jayhawks offense ranked 11th in red-zone touchdown percentage (68.2%) over the last three campaigns.
In Saturday's affair, the Nittany Lions offense looked much better and seemed more fluid under Kotelnicki. Allar tossed for three touchdowns and 216 yards. On the ground, Penn State rusher Nicholas Singleton accumulated 114 yards on the ground along with a 40-yard touchdown run.
Allar and Singleton looked solid, but what about the pass catchers? Redshirt junior wideout Harrison Wallace III had a prolific outing by having earned 117 reception yards (career-high) and 2 touchdowns. In fact, one of Wallace's touchdowns came from a 50-yard bomb from Allar.
Warren contributed 3 catches and a touchdown, but despite a relatively quiet performance, the 6-foot-6 tight-end is still one of the premier tight ends in the nation.
Yes, it is only one week and the Nittany Lions will end up playing tougher competition down the line, but Saturday's victory over the Mountaineers offered a glimpse of hope and improvement for a program that is under massive pressure in 2024.