EA Sports College Football 25 releases its top 25 defenses in the game
Less than three weeks stand between us and EA Sports College Football 25.
Exciting doesn't even begin to describe the feelings we all have right now. How about nostalgic, ecstatic, and impatient, too?
The game has been releasing some fun tidbits over the past few weeks and the most recent was a video by Kirk Herbstreit, explaining the new stadium and fan-specific features in the game. The whole manta was "every team is somebody's favorite" and the developers spent a lot of time making sure each stadium felt real and the fanbases chants, the bands music, the mascots mannerisms, and the walk ins by the players were all legit.
On Thursday, though, EA Sports released its top 25 power rankings for offense and defense.
The offensive power rankings weren't that surprising with Georgia and Oregon leading the way along with Alabama at No. 3 and Texas at No. 4. But a surprising omission was reigning national champion Michigan.
Well, the Wolverines did appear on the defensive power rankings, as they should.
Ohio State has the No. 1 defense in the country and the addition of electric defensive back Caleb Downs had to help that. The Buckeyes are followed by Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, and Clemson who happens to be tied with Notre Dame, Michigan, the Ducks, and the Crimson Tide with a 90 overall.
Michigan being tied for the third-best defense in the game makes sense because that has been the calling card for years.
Many of the teams on this list project to be in the top 25 when the season begins other than teams like Iowa (13), Virginia Tech (14), Wisconsin (15), USC (16), Auburn (17), Colorado (20), Oklahoma State (21), North Carolina (23), and Florida (25).
Do you agree or disagree with any of these rankings?