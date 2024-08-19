Eight Group of 5 coaches on the hot seat in 2024
By Justin Perez
Mike Houston - East Carolina
Mike Houston has been in Greenville for the past five years. He got his first head coaching job with the East Carolina Pirates in 2019.
Entering his sixth season at the helm, there is barely anything on his resume for ECU fans to hang their hats on. In 2022, the Pirates went 8-5 and defeated Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl.
Other than that, Houston has done nothing else. The team did go 7-5 in 2021 but didn't get to play in the Military Bowl against Boston College due to COVID-19.
Overall, Houston is 24-34 as ECU head coach. Last year, the program experienced a dismal 2-10 campaign. It is the Pirates' worst season since 2004.
Only winning two games after winning the Birmingham Bowl the year before automatically gets him on the list.
Mike Houston will likely get dismissed if there are no improvements for East Carolina. There is good news that gives ECU a chance to rebound in 2024. For one, there is tons of talent returning on the defensive side of the ball.
For the first time in what seems like forever, the defense for the Pirates was solid. They need to force more turnovers and generate more pass rush but ECU was good defensively last year. There are some good pieces in place.
Shavon Revel is arguably the best cornerback in the entire AAC. Linebacker Mike Edwards was the squad's second-leading tackler.
There are also defensive linemen D'anta Johnson and Chad Stephens who return. Intriguing transfers include corner/safety Gavin Gibson from Maryland, linebacker Dameon Wilson from Missouri, edge rusher Ryheem Craig from Louisville, and cornerback Andrew Wilson-Lamp from West Virginia.
The offense is the biggest question when regarding this team.
The receivers are there to do some damage against opposing secondaries. The head of the stake is true sophomore Chase Sowell, who led the team in receptions and receiving yards as a freshman. Jhari Patterson also returns after making 20 catches last year.
The transfer portal brought in Florida State's Winston Wright Jr., North Carolina State's Anthony Smith, and South Carolina's O'Mega Blake.
Each is expected to contribute and will get tons of playing time in 2024. There is a major question mark at the quarterback position.
Two transfers come to Greenville to compete for the starting spot. They are Jake Garcia from Missouri and Katin Houser from Michigan State. Both candidates have experience. No matter who takes the reigns, the passing game will produce more than under 10 yards per completion.
The running game has potential if better offensive play is present. Rajai Harris and Javious Bond combined for over 700 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns. Both will return in 2024. The offensive line returns three starters from last season.
The transfer portal has helped add some depth in the forms of Qae'Shon Sapp from Florida State, Darius Bell from Maine, and Karson Jones from Houston.
While last year's slate was filled with great challenges, this season's slate is not as dense. This should mean that East Carolina will position themselves to be in a bowl game. A major plus is that the Pirates don't have to play Memphis or Tulane in AAC play.
They have been two of the major contenders in the conference in recent years. ECU also misses rising teams such as UAB, USF, and Rice.
They do have to play at Liberty and against UTSA. Those are two of four teams they play in September that went to bowl games last year. Other than that, there aren't any more major challenges.
There are plenty of games that ECU can win. Beatable opponents include Charlotte, FAU, Tulsa, and North Texas. Games against Army and Navy could present a few problems. Norfolk State and Temple will be easy victories. There are no reasons as to why ECU can't improve off a two-win season.
Stan Drayton - Temple
After Matt Rhule left Temple for the head coaching gig at Baylor, the Owls reverted back into an afterthought in college football. It's frustrating because Temple is in Philadelphia, a major market that can help the AAC grow more in stature.
Temple has gone 3-9 in each of the last three seasons and Stan Drayton has gone through the last two.
There's no doubt that Drayton is a guy who can help build a winning culture. He's changed some of that at Temple and this is the opportunity that can help show the world that. However, the world hasn't known of Drayton's potential because of the continued cycle of losing.
This year has to be a major improvement or he will be given his walking papers.
Temple doesn't have to make a bowl game for Stan to keep his job. A five-win season will be enough. There just needs to be evidence that the program is on an upward trajectory.
It's going to be tough as there are no games against FCS opponents. However, this is still a possible goal. Despite going 3-9 in 2023, several significant losses can cause trouble for the team this year. There are 31 outgoing transfers.
It all starts on offense with the loss of quarterback E.J. Warner. For an extremely weak unit, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Kurt, still threw for over 300 yards per game. He's transferred to Rice so the starting QB gig will be fought among two candidates.
First, there is Evan Simon, a recent Rutgers transfer, who never got much playing time over four years in Piscataway.
Then, there is senior Forrest Brock, a Californian JUCO transfer who served as a backup to Warner last season. If any of those guys complete more than half their pass attempts as the full-time starter, the offense will start producing more.
There is more turnover everywhere around the offense. The offensive line excelled at keeping defenses away from the backfield.
However, the run game struggled mightily, being the worst in the American Conference. The main building block is tackle Luke Watson.
Grayson Mains is the only offensive line transfer the Owls got, as he comes in from South Carolina. He's a great addition to the team though. There are numerous options to go with for the front five, including intriguing redshirt freshmen Eric King and Kevin Terry.
Hopefully, the line can power away for the running backs. If they don't, poor results will show up all over stat sheets again.
Joquez Smith returns to the team after rushing for 325 yards and a touchdown. He was the Owls' second-leading rusher in 2023. He will split carries with Maryland transfer Antwain Littleton.
The receiving core is fine with veterans such as Dante Wright and Zae Baines. Xavier Irvin should be more productive since he's penciled in as a starter. Despite the offensive woes, the defense was even worse last year.
In 2023, Temple couldn't get third-down stops, couldn't stop the run, and forced just five turnovers, the fewest in the country.
When it comes to the front, Tra Thomas is the major piece. He's been at Temple over the last two years and has been solid as an edge rusher. In 2023, he made 30 tackles and had three sacks, second on the team.
Temple added three defensive linemen through the portal. The headliner is Latrell Jean, who was a fixture on FAU's line for the past four years.
The other newcomers are Cam'Ron Stewart from Rutgers and Jason Moore from Georgia Tech. Pass rush production will mostly come from the linebackers.
Diwun Black is the biggest returner for the Owls and he will be joined by tons of transfers. The most notable additions are Tyquan King from East Carolina and T.K. Wright from North Carolina State.
The Secondary has to come up with more big plays. The only two interceptions recorded by defensive backs were from Tywan Francis. He's no longer at Temple. Again, several transfers give Drayton options. Torey Richardson comes in from UTEP.
Jaylen Lewis is another potential playmaker from NC State. Jamel Johnson arrives from Charlestown Southern and Javier Morton comes from Nebraska.
The one veteran cornerback returning is Elijah Daravil, who should have a big year after making 40 tackles in 2023.
The biggest addition to the secondary is safety Andreas Keaton from Western Carolina. He will surely be Temple's leading tackler in 2024. It will be a major shock if he isn't. Keaton is 6-2, 200 pounds and racked up 184 tackles and 19 broken-up passes in three years with the Catamounts. He flies around all over the field.
As mentioned earlier, there are no FCS opponents in 2024 for Temple. This means there isn't a game on the slate that's a likely win for Temple. When it comes to AAC play, Temple doesn't have to face Memphis, USF, RIce, and even UAB. They do have to play East Carolina, Navy, Tulane, and UTSA on the road. I don't think they beat Tulane or UTSA.
They will certainly lose to Oklahoma in the opening week of the season.
They also have to play Coastal Carolina and Utah State but those are home games. Those are the first two contests in a three-game homestand from mid to late September that leads into the AAC home opener against Army.
That's the catch right there. If Temple can win two or even three games over the first six weeks of the season, they'll be in good shape.
They also play Navy and UConn on the road during the first half of the season. In November, the team has dates with North Texas and FAU.
Both are winnable games as well. So there are plenty of opportunities for Temple to improve on their total of three wins. It's going to be tough but it's possible.
To reiterate, five wins this year would be amazing. That would be amazing momentum to build on heading into 2025. If Temple doesn't show any positive signs this year, Drayton could be out.
Mike MacIntyre - FIU
Is there a "Doc Rivers" type of coach in college football? A guy who barely has any examples of success but keeps getting jobs? Mike Macintyre might be just that. FIU's current head man began coaching in the FBS ranks in 2010 with San Jose State.
In 11 seasons, he's had just two winning campaigns. He started coaching the Golden Panthers in 2022.
In his first two years, FIU has gone 4-8, both times. It's been five years since FIU has earned more than four wins in a season.
This isn't very pleasant since FIU is located in Miami. Also, other schools in the state are getting harder to get into. Sustained success in football would do wonders for FIU. Going into his third year, FIU should get to a bowl game and the university deserves a good team.
There are pieces in place for the Golden Panthers to win in 2024. To start, the offense will be led by sophomore quarterback Keyone Jenkins.
Last year, he showed potential as a full-time starter. He has dual-threat abilities and can make plays on his own. He did make his share of freshman mistakes, throwing 11 interceptions. However, he threw 11 touchdown passes and added six more on the ground.
Jenkins lost his best receiver to Notre Dame, Kris Mitchell, but there are still plenty of options for him to throw to. Both Dean Patterson and Eric Rivers are returning.
While both aren't deep threats like Mitchell, they are going to be more productive than last year with him gone. Patterson averaged 15 yards a reception last year. Rivers caught 32 passes and averaged 12 yards per catch.
MacIntyre brought in Nazeviah Burris from Stetson, Juju Lewis from Georgia Tech, and Desna Washington from New Mexico through the transfer portal.
The school also nabbed former East Carolina tight end Antonio Ferguson. Rowdy Beers will be the starting tight end but Ferguson can potentially add to the production in the spread offense.
The top two running backs return to the team. Shomari Lawrence and Kejon Owens combined for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. They can put up bigger numbers if the offensive line improves.
The front five has been one of FIU's biggest weaknesses for years. Last year, the unit struggled to keep defenses out of the backfield.
Regarding their defense, the Golden Panthers have to emphasize getting in their opponent's backfield.
The pressure will likely come from the linebackers in FIU's 3-4 defensive alignment. The defensive line brought in Cole Gustafsson. The 6-5, 310-pound behemoth transferred from American River Community College will add to a front with already decent size.
The defense has to be better against the run after ranking second to last in Conference USA for rushing yards per game. The line will help.
The linebacking group has some good pieces in place. Reggie Patterson, arguably the best player on defense, mans one of the outside spots. He was the second-leading tackler with 104 total stops.
The inside will be manned by Elijah Anderson-Taylor. He only made 46 tackles last year but will get more playing time, especially since he's penciled in as a starter before the season. Anderson-Taylor is versatile as he can play on the outside if needed.
Speaking of increased playing time, Toddrick Brewton is expected to contribute more as a true sophomore. He was a backup last year.
FIU also brought in Eddie Walls III to add to the rotation. He should be getting plenty of on-field action as well. The secondary shouldn't be a problem is the strongest position group on the team. Each starter has experience that will serve them well. Jamal Potts and CJ Christian are one of the top safety tandems in CUSA. Brian Blades II and Hezekiah Masses are both juniors that will start at cornerback.
When it comes to their schedule, they have an interesting array of matchups. In non-conference action, FIU plays at Indiana, Central Michigan, at FAU, and Monmouth. The Monmouth game should be a win.
Central Michigan isn't expected to be a contender in the MAC this season and this is a winnable game for FIU.
The Golden Panthers will most likely struggle against their in-state rivals and while Indiana is going to be favored over FIU, it wouldn't be a major shock if the Cats pull off an upset. So FIU can get up to three wins before CUSA play opens up.
The plus for conference play is that FIU doesn't have to play Western Kentucky. Unfortunately, the team still has to travel and take on Liberty and Jacksonville State.
There are winnable road games against UTEP in mid-October and FBS newcomer Kennesaw State in late November. FIU has to learn how to win home games and this is the year where they can do that. Five of their six home games are against teams that didn't go bowling last season.
The one opponent that did was New Mexico State and the Aggies aren't going to be as good as last year.
Sam Houston State struggled last year and the Panthers have to beat Louisiana Tech, who they face in the CUSA opener on September 28. While it's going to be a fight, there should be some evidence of improvement in Miami for the Golden Panthers.
There is enough talent for the team to get two extra wins and make a bowl game.
I don't think FIU has to make the bowl season for MacIntyre to keep his job. However, if the team finishes with four wins or less, the school might look to go in a different direction.
There are plenty of opponents that FIU has a realistic chance of beating and considering that CUSA is not a great conference and missing Western Kentucky, FIU should see an improvement.
Sonny Cumbie - Louisiana Tech
Speaking of Conference USA, let's discuss Sonny Cumbie of Louisiana Tech. Cumbie took over at Louisiana Tech before the start of the 2022 season. Coming off the successful Skip Holtz era, Bulldog fans expected the winning to continue Ruston. That hasn't been the case.
LTU has gone through three consecutive 3-9 campaigns and Cumbie has been the head man for the last two.
Heading into 2024, this might be Cumbie's last shot to show he's guiding the Bulldogs back in a positive direction. It usually takes two years for a coach to get the pieces together to rebuild a program.
While Louisiana Tech isn't expected to do much, ranking seventh in the CUSA preseason poll, there is talent to avoid a season-ending, six-game losing streak.
Whether Louisiana Tech goes bowling remains to be seen. However, anyone around the Bulldogs expects to earn more than three wins.
To start, on offense, there's a change at quarterback as Hank Bachmeier left for Wake Forest. The position battle will fall between veteran backup Jack Turner and Southern Mississippi transfer Ty Keyes.
The passing game isn't the biggest issue but unfortunately, the receiver core needed some retooling over the offseason. LTU brought in Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim from Bowling Green, Jalen McGaughy from Central Michigan, and Jimmy Holiday from Western Kentucky.
They will contribute to and supplement the losses of Smoke Harris, Tru Edwards, and Cyrus Allen.
The team gets to enjoy the return of top wideout Decoldest Crawford and tight end Nate Jones is due for a good, productive year after missing tons of time last year due to injury. The ground game looks to have promise as well.
Firstly, the Bulldogs get Marquis Crosby back into the rotation. He missed a large majority of last season. He's a flashy back with the ability to shake and bake through defenders.
To supplement Crosby's abilities, the team picked up Texas State standout Donerio Davenport, a bruising and physical back.
There's no doubt that the tandem will be one of the best in CUSA if the offensive line holds up. Just like the receivers, the front five needed some retooling. The unit serves as one of the teams' biggest strengths. Seniors Bert Hale and Jerren Gilbert spearhead the front five.
LTU brought in tackles Daniel Keys (Stephen F. Austin) and Ashanti Cole (Grambling State). Interior lineman Zarian McGill from UL-Monroe will become an immediate starter and be a major piece of the front five's success.
If the group can hold up at a decent pace, the offense will move smoothly and there will be much more production from the running game.
The other side of the ball was the biggest issue for LTU in 2023. Last year, the Bulldogs ranked last in CUSA for opponent rushing yards, giving up an average of 233 yards per game. That has to be addressed badly.
The defense was at the bottom of the conference all year long. They gave up an average of 418 yards and 33 points per game.
The biggest questions for the defense are with the frontline. The most notable individual of the group is Mykol Clark, who was sixth in total tackles for Louisiana Tech last year.
However, other than Clark, there's not much more certainty with the defensive line. There's a decent amount of depth in the rotation. Zion Nason started all 12 games last year and showed some solid production.
David Blay will return after appearing in ten games in 2023. J'Dan Burnett also comes back after just starting only three games before suffering a season-ending leg injury. LTU brought in a couple of JUCO transfers to add size and more depth.
Adam Lamar comes in from Hutchinson CC in Kansas and stands at 6-3, 283 pounds. Trevell Vivians comes from Hinds CC in Mississippi and stands at 6-2, 293 pounds. Both should see plenty of time on the field this season.
The linebackers also contain some depth, especially from the transfer portal. Zach Zimos is the team's top returning linebacker and he's versatile. He played in all 12 games, starting five at linebacker, and racked up 60 tackles.
Several names come into the fray to try in becoming contributors.
For one, Kolbe Fields has a chance to experience legitimate action after sitting out last year after transferring from LSU. This is Fields' best chance to find his way and become a starter after being a backup and special teamer at LSU in 2022.
This year's transfer class brought in five linebackers. The most notable are Sifa Leota (North Texas), Jamarcus Jones (UAB), and CJ Harris (Kent State). Syracuse's Mekhi Mason and Wyoming's Cayden Hawkins also come in.
The secondary seems to be the strongest aspect of LTU's defense. The unit only contributed five interceptions but that's because everybody was focused on attacking the Bulldogs' weak run defense. However, there are some good returning parts for Louisiana Tech.
Michael Richard, Cedric Woods, and Demarcus Griffin-Taylor are all veteran starters. There's a slew of transfers coming for all five secondary positions.
The most important transfer is Blake Thompson from Iowa State. He'll most likely be a starter at the strong safety spot. Pig Cage can serve as a solid backup to Griffin-Taylor.
Armauni Archie (UConn) and Emmonte Davis (Central Oklahoma) are some individuals who provide depth for the cornerback spots. When looking at Louisiana Tech's schedule, it is evident that it'll be hard for this team to make a bowl game.
To start, LTU has to play two Power 4 opponents in North Carolina State in September and Arkansas in late November. Those will be likely losses.
The season opener against Nicholls State should be a win. The Tulsa matchup is a 50/50 game and takes place a week before CUSA play opens up. When it comes to the CUSA opponents, the Bulldogs catch a big break.
They don't have to play defending conference champion Liberty. Their four road conference opponents include FIU, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, and Western Kentucky.
The Hilltoppers will be a problem. However, the Bulldogs have had their way with FIU in the past and the games against Sam Houston and New Mexico State can be wins.
FCS newcomer Kennesaw State will be at home, as will the matchups against Middle Tennessee, UTEP, and Jacksonville State. Again, there are some challenges but Louisiana Tech can scoop up a couple of CUSA wins in Ruston.
Even with all the additions through the portal, it's hard to gauge if this team is good enough to make a bowl game.
For Cumbie to keep his job, one thing is clear. Don't end the season with three victories or fewer. The win total has to increase.
If Louisiana Tech can get five wins, the season would be considered a success and Cumbie should get another year. He will be gone if the Bulldogs continue to struggle like they have over the last three years.
Don Brown - UMass
Even though Massachusetts is an independent, it fits the mold of a Group of 5 conference school. In 2025, they will rejoin the Mid-American Conference. Whether Don Brown will be at UMass for the transition remains to be seen.
He is appearing to be another coaching casualty that fails to get UMass football over the hump and it's sad.
Ever since the Minutemen moved up to the FBS level in 2012, they have failed to earn five wins in a single season, let alone a bowl game. Brown was rehired in 2022 after succeeding at the school in the FCS ranks.
Through two seasons, he's compiled a 4-20 record. In 2023, UMass did improve by two wins from 2022, finishing 3-9. However, that's not saying much.
Many transfers are coming in on both sides of the ball that can help the team improve a bit. Let's get one thing clear. UMass will not go to a bowl game this year.
For Don Brown to fully avoid the hot seat, his team needs to win at least four games. Five victories would certainly strengthen his job security. There are some pieces that can help them get there.
Taisun Phommachanh is back for one more ride as the starting quarterback. The career-long backup played nine games in 2023 and threw for 1,507 yards to go along with six touchdown passes and six picks.
He leads an offensive unit that wasn't explosive but was still decent at the passing game. Leading receiver Anthony Simpson returns after catching nearly 60 balls in 2023.
However, Simpson is the only top target coming back. In total seven targets come to Amherst through the transfer portal. Of the group, three names stand out with reasonable amounts of experience.
Jakobie Keeney-James spent the last five seasons at Eastern Washington, making 61 grabs for over 800 yards and four touchdowns.
Keshawn Brown spent three years at Duquesne, making 42 catches and catching seven touchdowns. Tight end Dominick Mazotti caught 57 passes over four years at San Jose State and played 11 games last season.
Also, another intriguing name is former Clemson signee Frank Ladson, who transferred from Miami.
The offensive line will be okay at best but returns center Josh Atwood and right tackle Ethan Mottinger. Both have been regular starters at their positions at UMass. The portal brought in seven players for the position group.
Just like the receiver transfers, there are a select few individuals that stand out. Luke Painton started eight games for Columbia last year after switching from the tight end position.
Brayden Rohme spent the last five years at Cal, appearing in 38 games and starting 15 of them. Paul Tchio from Georgia Tech has dealt with injuries the past two years but is expected to contribute. Benjamin Roy comes from UCLA and is a potential starter.
There's a deep rotation here with plenty of options for Brown. If they can do a decent job, the running game can get going.
CJ Hester is expected to be the lead back. He spent last year with Western Michigan where he appeared in seven games, He rushed for 124 yards on 29 carries. He scored two touchdowns.
Jalen Joh will also be getting opportunities to flourish. Now switching to the other side, the defense desperately needs an improvement.
The unit was one of the worst in the nation last year as the Minutemen gave up nearly 40 points per game. They couldn't do anything right.
The run defense and pass rush were non-existent. UMass runs multiple schemes including the 4-3 and 4-2-5 defenses. This side of the ball didn't get as crazy with the portal as the offense. However, there were still some notable acquisitions, particularly on the defensive line.
Etinosa Reuben comes in from Georgia Tech and will start at one of the defensive end spots. Defensive tackles Brandon McElroy from San Diego State and Tim Grant-Randall from Eastern Michigan will most likely rotate in and out. Jaylen Hudson from Wake Forest will be a likely starter.
Aaron Beckwith is the only returner to the frontline but is a solid player.
Gerrell Johnson is the team's best linebacker and the secondary is led by strong safety Te'Rai Powell. Powell will for sure be one of the team's top tacklers after 2024.
When looking at their 2024 slate, UMass can earn their first four-win campaign since 2018. UMass will get a good taste of their future MAC competition. The Minutemen play five teams from the nation's most underrated league.
The matchups include road tilts with Miami of Ohio and Toledo, the MAC's top two contenders. They also play Eastern Michigan, Buffalo, and Northern Illinois. UMass also plays two FCS teams, Central Connecticut State and Wagner.
The season finale is against UConn at home. The first half of the year provides opportunities for the team to get close to reaching four victories.
Five of them is not out of the question either but they need to pull off an upset somewhere along the line. Unfortunately, the second half of the season will be a long one. UMass has to face Missouri, Mississippi State, Liberty, and Georgia.
There is a high chance that all four of those games will result in losses. So, UMass has to pull out wins in the first half of the year.
Don Brown doesn't need to make a bowl game to keep his job. If UMass is being realistic, they shouldn't be thinking that. If UMass gets to four wins, it'll be considered a success and Brown will stay in Amherst.
There just needs to be proof that he's slowly bringing the team along.
Joe Moorhead - Akron
Joe Moorhead is a decent college coach. However, his tenure at the University of Akron has been rocky. Since being hired in 2022, the Zips have gone a combined 4-20 through Morehead's first two seasons.
Usually, it takes a coach three years to rebuild a program, sometimes a little longer. However, for the Zips, improvements should be seen this year.
If they're being realistic, they shouldn't be thinking about a MAC Championship or even a bowl game. However, there are enough pieces to reach at least five victories, maximum. Akron's 2-10 record in 2023 is a little misleading.
While the offense was terrible, the Zips still had plenty of opportunities to have a better record. Akron lost five games by a touchdown or less.
Even though the offense ranked tenth in the MAC in total offense, it shouldn't and won't be unproductive for a second straight year under Moorhead.
The Zips have a new starting quarterback in Ben Finley, who will get his first chance to be a full-time starter in the collegiate ranks. The junior has 15 games of experience across three seasons with NC State and last year with Cal.
He hasn't put up eye-popping numbers but he can sling the ball and can move a bit around the pocket. While the top three reception leaders from 2023 are gone, there are still some intriguing receivers for Finley to work with.
To start, Alex Adams, the veteran of the group, is back after missing most of last year due to injury.
Just two years ago, Adams caught 63 passes including nine touchdowns. The team brought in a couple of transfers but the headliner is Justin Campbell from Jones College in Mississippi, from the JUCO ranks.
He has a 6-4 frame and led his team in receiving yards last year. There's also sophomore Adrian Norton, who'll get more playing time after being a backup through most of last year. Another key name to look out for is tight end Alex Newell.
The running game conjures up some concern. Last season, Akron averaged just 81 rushing yards per game, dead last in the MAC. Just like with the receiving core, the backfield lost top components, including Lorenzo Lingard.
For 2024, the rushing attack will be heavily dependent on redshirt sophomore Charles Kellom and senior Michigan State transfer Jordan Simmons.
The two bring over just 11 carries from last year but will get cooking if the offensive line holds up. The front five was the biggest issue for Akron last season.
The face of the group is redshirt sophomore Tyhler Williams, who started all 12 games in 2023. The unit is revamped and brought in Miami transfer Laurence Seymore.
Switching over to the defense, this side of the ball has the potential to be good. They weren't too shabby last year, as the Zips owned the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the country.
Akron brings back seven players who appeared in all 12 games in 2023. This includes CJ Nunnally who's arguably the best transfer in the MAC.
Linebackers Antavious Fish and Bryan McCoy, along with defensive back Darrian Lewis racked up 264 total tackles, combined. Akron added size to the defensive line with New Hampshire transfer Nathan Kapongo, who's 6-foot-4 and nearly 300 pounds.
The secondary also added a few pieces in Syracuse's Aman Greenwood and Cornell's Paul Lewis III. Both will be immediate starters and there are plenty of depth options.
When looking at the slate, Akron can reach four or five wins. The non-conference opponents are tough. The only sure win is the home opener against Colgate.
Other than the FCS Raiders, the Zips have to play Ohio State, Rutgers, and South Carolina. The Rutgers game isn't totally out of the question for a possible upset though.
MAC play opens up in late September against a rebuilding Ohio team on the road. Akron has struggled against their in-state rival in recent years but this is a massive opportunity to earn a MAC win early.
The only opponent that seems to be an automatic loss is Toledo. They don't have to face Miami of Ohio. They face fellow bottom-feeders in Buffalo and Kent State.
Akron only has to go on the road just once over the middle of the season. That is a date with Western Michigan in Kalamazoo.
While it may be too much to expect a winning season or even a .500 record, Akron should be in a position to get to the six-win mark in November. For Moorhead to not face more job insecurity, just get more than two wins.
Exceed that number. There are plenty of chances to do so with a somewhat favorable schedule.
Mike Neu - Ball State
For those, who don't know, Mike Neu is one of the more accomplished quarterbacks in Ball State football history. He ranks fifth in school history for passing yards, sixth in touchdown passes, and became the 1993 MAC Offensive Player of the Year.
However, as a head coach at his alma mater, things have been a bit rocky.
He was hired to direct Muncie's Cardinals in 2016. In eight years, he's compiled a record of 37-56. He's had seven losing seasons.
The one major bright spot was the 2020 campaign, where Ball State won its first MAC title since 1996 and took down ranked San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl to earn the school's first bowl victory.
Ever since then, it's been downhill. Last season, the Cardinals went 4-8. This could be a make-or-break season for Neu. Ball State enters 2024 with tons of uncertainty.
Some position groups are laden with veteran talent but others need tweaking because of lost parts. Starting off with the offense, the quarterback position is not set in stone.
Layne Hatcher, last season's leading passer is gone. There are two legitimate candidates and a wild card in the wings. The two most likely fighting for the starting nod the most are redshirt freshman Kadin Semonza and sophomore Marshall transfer Chase Harrison.
Semonza seems to be the favorite to land the job but only has four games under his belt. On 82 passes, he threw for 480 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.
Chase Harrison on the other hand, has only appeared in one game two years ago. The aforementioned wildcard is Kiael Kelly. He's one of the more underrated talents in college ball. He serves as a "Swiss army knife" and can do many things.
He played some QB last year and threw for 577 yards on 124 passes. He can run and is super fast. He entered the portal before returning to BSU. Now, he's listed as a defensive back but he can get some offensive snaps if needed.
Whoever gets the nod, needs to produce heavily to improve the worst passing offense in the MAC. The Cardinals ranked dead last in the MAC in passing yards per game. There are some decent receiving weapons for either guy to throw the ball to.
The top two reception leaders, Qian Magwood and tight end Tanner Koziol return.
Magwood isn't a deep threat but can come up with tight catches over the middle as a slot receiver. Koziol has the skills to be a high-volume target.
The Cards get Ty Robinson back after he missed all but two games last season and is expected to put up decent numbers. Junior Justin Bowick also comes in from Eastern Illinois. He spent the last two years with the Panthers and caught 35 balls and five touchdowns.
The running game took a hit over the offseason as 1,000-yard rusher Marquez Cooper left for San Diego State.
The main guy expected to lead the charge is Vaughn Pemberton. He was mainly a backup last year but Pemberton is a big back, weighing in at 240 pounds. The coaching staff will certainly increase his role.
Also, Charlie Spegal and redshirt freshman TJ Horton will get decent roles in the rotation, despite being untested. They will be able to produce if the offensive line doesn't crumble. This is a veteran-heavy group that's led by senior center Ethan Crowe.
There are two other starters in the interior and Western Illinois transfer Yaser Al-Awadi will anchor the left tackle position.
Switching over to the defense, this is a unit that had the ultimate "Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde" type year. Over the first half of 2023, the defense was ripped to shreds, only to bounce back and allow 17 points or fewer in five of the final six games.
The linebacker group is the unit's strength. Senior Keionte Newson is back for his senior year after leading Ball State in tackles in 2023.
The pass rush could use a boost and added Justin Thomas, a transfer from the University of Indianapolis, to help produce from the edge.
Riley Tolsma comes in from Hillsdale College in Michigan to add size to the defensive line, along with JUCO transfer L'Cier Luter. Senior Nathan Reichert and redshirt junior Drew Hughes will get consistent action on the frontline for the first time.
The secondary took a hit with the loss of safety Jordan Riley-Scott, who transferred to Kansas State. However, the Cardinals still have Thailand Baldwin to man one of the cornerback spots.
Jahmad Harmon will start at the other corner spot after appearing in seven games in 2023. Jordan Coleman will also be a quality starter at free safety.
When looking at the schedule, Ball State faces a tough challenge during the first half of the 2024 campaign. Four of the first six games are on the road.
They open the season against Missouri State. Their other three non-conference opponents are Miami, James Madison, and Vanderbilt. All three of those games are on the road. Miami will most likely be a loss.
The Cards could beat James Madison and Vandy but it'll be tough, especially when they face JMU. Not to mention conference play opens up after the Miami game in Mount Pleasant against Central Michigan.
That's a winnable game and after the tilt with JMU, Ball State gets Western Michigan at home and Kent State on the road to end the first half of the year. Again. WMU and Kent State are beatable.
If everything goes right, Ball State could be 4-3. If they can find a way to squeak out three victories in this stretch, they'll be in good shape.
After the Vanderbilt match on October 19th, Ball State will play in Muncie for three of their final five contests. Those home games are against Northern Illinois, Miami of Ohio, and Bowling Green. They also play Buffalo and Ohio but on the road.
Ball State misses out on playing Toledo which is a huge plus. There isn't a single MAC opponent that Ball State faces that can be chalked up as an automatic loss.
For Neu to face concern over his job security, the Cardinals probably need to reach five wins while also showing improvement in the passing attack and defense.
It's possible that Ball State can get back to bowl action. However, it's not a guarantee and with the tough stretch to start the season, it can become out of the question quickly.
The team needs to be on the right side of many of their contests, especially against MAC foes. If the team regresses and has another disappointing year, Neu could be gone.
Jay Norvell - Colorado State
Jay Norvell was brought into Fort Collins two seasons ago to help get the Colorado State Rams back into a respectable Mountain West team. The offensive-minded coach has compiled an 8-16 record throughout his first two years.
However, the Rams improved by two victories last year, finishing 5-7. If Colorado State didn't falter against Hawaii in the season finale, they would've been bowling.
Norvell has shown that he is guiding Colorado State in the right direction. Now, this is when the pressure ramps up. While, the Rams aren't expected to seriously contend for the Mountain West title, a postseason game is expected.
This is especially the case with a very favorable schedule in 2024, but more on that later. The rebuild seems to be over
The 2024 Rams don't bring in many transfers and rely more on veterans from last year. However, the few transfers that did come over can contribute mightily. As with a Norvell-coached team, the offense put up great numbers, especially through the air.
The offense will be guided by redshirt sophomore quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi.
Last season, Nicolosi was the spearhead behind the ninth-best passing offense in the nation. He will be one of the top quarterbacks in the country.
The only thing the pocket passer needs to work on is his decision-making. He threw 16 interceptions in 2023. The rising signal-caller has had some of his top targets leave. However, the big dog remains in leading wideout Tory Horton.
The scintillating and sensational NFL prospect racked up 96 catches in 2023, good for fifth in the nation.
The Rams brought in Donovan Ollie, a transfer from Cincinnati, who'll be lined up on the outside. He'll flourish in this system, along with Dylan Goffney, who'll have an expanded role after making 23 catches last year.
For the tight end spot, CSU lost Dallin Holker, the team's second-leading receiver. To replace Holker, CSU brought in Jaxxon Warren from the JUCO ranks.
While the running game isn't the main priority in the offense, it can churn some yardage and produce when needed. The squad brings back Justin Marshall, Avery Morrow, and Kobe Johnson, who ranked 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in rushing yards, respectively.
They'll work behind a front five that returns almost everyone from last year, including center Jacob Gardner. It's a veteran-laden line that brings in junior Utah Tech transfer Alex Foster. He'll work on the left side of the interior.
The defense also brings back a litany of starters and contributors from last season.
Other than the turnovers on offense, one of the biggest keys for CSU to get over the hump will be to improve their performances against the pass.
Despite a decent pass rush, the Rams' defense got lit up on most weeks in 2023. Six opposing offenses completed 70% or more of their passes against a secondary that gave up more than 280 yards five times.
CSU runs a 4-2-5 defense. The biggest hit the unit took was the loss of sack artist Mohamed Kamara. He racked up 13 sacks last year and now they'll have to find a way to replace that production. CSU also lost Grady Kelly to Florida State.
Fortunately, there is plenty of depth for the defensive line and sophomore end Nuer Gatkuoth is in for a breakout season after making 53 tackles as a true freshman.
Other pieces along the defensive line that will play a major factor are Cameron Bariteau and James Mitchell. Second-leading tackler Chase Wilson returns as the middle linebacker.
Buom Jock will team up with Wilson on the weak side. For the secondary, leading tackler Jack Howell is back for his senior season at the strong safety spot.
Henry Blackburn also returns to be the free safety after picking off three passes. Redshirt senior Ayden Hector will most likely be the starting nickel back after appearing in six games last season.
The team has new starting corners as they picked up transfers Isaiah Essissima from Nevada and Elias Larry from Navy.
Now, when looking at the schedule for CSU, there's a major plus. The Rams don't have to play Boise State, San Diego State, UNLV, Hawaii, and even Washington State. The only loss that seems likely is the season opener against Texas.
They will be favored to beat New Mexico, Northern Colorado, and UTEP. Their annual Rocky Mountain Showdown with Colorado is another winnable contest.
From early September to mid-October, CSU only has to leave the state once, which is for a tilt with Oregon State on October 5th. They do have tough road conference matchups with Air Force and Fresno State.
However, CSU can win one of those at the very least. A bowl game is expected in Fort Collins. If they fall short of that after this rebuilding project seems to be done, Norvell will face trouble.