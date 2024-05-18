Elijhah Badger is going to be just what Florida football's offense needs
The top remaining transfer receiver is officially off the market. On Friday evening, Arizona State receiver Elijhah Badger committed to Florida football, joining a Gator offense in desperate need of a boost.
The Arizona State transfer chose the Gators over Washington and Arizona and this move to the SEC doesn't come as much of a shock as he'd been trending that way for weeks. Plus, former Sun Devil Ricky Pearsall encouraged him to make this leap to Gainesville and Badger took the advice.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wideout from Arizona State is just what Florida needs.
Graham Mertz is returning at quarterback but he'll be pushed heavily by talented freshman DJ Lagway who was ranked the third-best recruit in the country and No. 1 passer by 247Sports. The offense will have some options at quarterback, but there was concern at the receiver position and that's no longer the case now that Badger is coming in.
Badger is likely to become the No. 1 receiver for the Gators this season and if and when that does happen, the rest of the receiving corps will be able to develop and excel on their own. He'll take the pressure off of the young, unproven guys by drawing the focus of defenses.
The offense is going to open up drastically with Badger in the starting lineup.
Over the past two seasons with the Sun Devils, Badger finished with over 1,500 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 135 receptions. He flourished last year in a mediocre offense so just imagine what he's going to do for the Gators with even better pieces around him.
Billy Napier knocked this one out of the park.