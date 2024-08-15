ESPN fires Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder, won't be with network for 2024 season
By Sam Fariss
Two of ESPN's college football staples Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder will no longer be with the network.
On Thursday, August, 15, the network announced that it had fired former player-turned-analyst Robert Griffin III and sideline reporter Sam Ponder.
Griffin, who was hired by ESPN in 2021, had two years remaining on his contract.
Ponder had been with the company since 2006 and spent nearly two decades with the network.
Beyond college football, both Griffin and Ponder were reporters for the NFL season. Ponder was also the active host of ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown.
Fans immediately started theorizing as to why the two talents had been dismissed from their roles, especially since both had years remaining on their contracts.
ESPN reportedly cited "budget cuts" as to one of the main causes behind the terminations.
However, Griffin had become a beloved figure on the network after his Heisman Trophy-winning college career at Baylor and his time in the league.
Ponder was more of a hit-or-miss personality on ESPN, with many finding issues with her stance on transgender athletes competing in sports, some even labeling her as a 'bigot.'
Despite the rumored 'budget cuts,' the network recently renewed Pat McAfee's position on ESPN College GameDay.