Is Jim Harbaugh the greatest escape artist of all time? Paul Finebaum thinks so
By Sam Fariss
As more and more news breaks surrounding the ever on-going Michigan scouting scandal, people are having to admit that Jim Harbaugh may be the smartest man in football.
Even ESPN's Paul Finebaum, a notorious hater of Harbaugh, has bowed his head and said that the former Michigan head coach may have just pulled off the greatest "scam" of all time.
Harbaugh, even after the NCAA released its most recent Notice of Allegations, has stood by his initial statement that he had no knowledge of Connor Stalions traveling to or filming Big Ten opponents.
Most recently, Harbaugh said, “No one’s perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and make it right. Today, I do not apologize.”
Continuing the narrative that he had no knowledge of his staffers' actions, Harbaugh continues to duck blame for the currently on-going sanctions against Michigan.
Instead, Harbaugh is making millions and millions of dollars in the NFL, coaching the Los Angeles Chargers.
Not to mention, at the end of the day, Harbaugh led the Wolverines to a National Championship so people can't even say that he left the Michigan program in turmoil.
Harbaugh is, however, avoiding any fallout that his former staffers and assistants are experiencing, including Michigan's new head coach and former offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.
While on ESPN's Get Up this morning, Finebaum said, "You can’t say he ran a program into the ground because they won the National Championship. Yeah, he left a stench behind, but as we’ve said, it’ll get cleaned up with very little penalty."
While the recent NOA threatens suspensions, there seems to be very literal actual punishment agains the Wolverines' program as a whole.
"He’s making a fortune with the Chargers. And I’m going to bow at the feet of Jim Harbaugh for pulling off this scam and then acting like he didn’t do anything wrong,” Finebaum went on to say.