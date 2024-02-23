ESPN's Chris Fowler says EA Sports College Football 'will blow you away'
Chris Fowler talked about EA Sports College Football 25 on Friday in a video posted on X and he says the game will 'blow away' college football fans.
With the confirmation that EA Sports College Football 25 will be coming out this summer, college football fans are freaking out. It's a constant topic of conversation on social media, especially as EA Sports launched its portal to allow players to opt-in for the game.
All 134 college football teams will be included in the game. However, players can choose to be in the game and if they are, they will get $600 for the use of their name, image, and likeness, as well as a copy of the game.
Some college football players didn't necessarily like that, saying they are being treated as "children" but my guess is that most will end up in the game anyway. Some elite college football players have opted into the game and they were offered larger NIL deals by EA Sports.
With some elite players like Quinn Ewers and Jalen Milroe already confirmed in the game, Chris Fowler added to the hype about the game with a video posted on social media Friday.
Fowler talked about how he's been recording voiceovers for the game. He also said that he's seen the game and that the detail is "incredible." Here is the full quote from the ESPN play-by-play guy.
"There is going to be incredible detail. What I have seen of the game will blow people away and I'm really excited for people to see it. I know it's going to be great."
As if college football fans needed a reason to buy this game, Fowler squashed any doubt about the greatness of the new title and it's just another reason to count down the days till its release (once we have an official release date).