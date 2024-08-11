Every former NCAA quarterback who scored in Week 1 of NFL preseason
By Sam Fariss
While we all eagerly await the start of the 2024 collegiate football season, and the start of the NFL’s regular season, we have preseason games every weekend.
While it isn’t our favorite college teams taking the field every Thursday through Monday, we still get to see some former stars play their game.
No, it isn’t the usual starters or Hall of Fame players quite yet but it is a lot of athletes that are freshly out of college and fighting for their chance at the professional level.
One of the big highlights in week one was the class of rookie quarterbacks. From South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler to LSU’s Jayden Daniels to Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, rookie QBs were slinging the ball and running it downfield just like they did in college.
Here’s every former NCAA quarterback who scored in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL preseason:
Kentucky Wildcats
- Devin Leary – Baltimore Ravens – 1 rushing touchdown vs. Philadelphia Eagles
- Will Levis – Tennessee Titans – 1 rushing touchdown vs. San Francisco 49ers
Tennessee Volunteers
- Joe Milton III – New England Patriots – 1 passing touchdown vs. Carolina Panthers
- Joshua Dobbs – San Francisco 49ers – 1 rushing touchdown vs. Tennessee Titans
Houston Cougars
- Kyle Allen – Pittsburgh Steelers – 1 passing touchdown vs. Houston Texans
- Clayton Tune – Arizona Cardinals – 1 passing touchdown vs. New Orleans Saints
LSU Tigers
- Jayden Daniels – Washington Commanders – 1 rushing touchdown vs. New York Jets
- Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals – 1 passing touchdown vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Michigan Wolverines
- J.J. McCarthy – Minnesota Vikings – 2 passing touchdowns vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Oregon Ducks
- Bo Nix – Denver Broncos – 1 passing touchdown vs. Indianapolis Colts
Ohio State Buckeyes
- C.J. Stroud – Houston Cougars – 1 passing touchdown vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Clemson Tigers
- Trevor Lawrence – Jacksonville Jaguars – 1 passing touchdown vs. Kansas City Chiefs
UNC Tar Heels
- Sam Howell – Seattle Seahawks – 1 passing touchdown vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Missouri Tigers
- Drew Lock – New York Giants – 1 passing touchdown vs. Detroit Lions
South Carolina Gamecocks
- Spencer Rattler – New Orleans Saints – 1 rushing touchdown vs. Arizona Cardinals
Georgia Bulldogs
- Stetson Bennett – Los Angeles Rams – 1 passing touchdown vs. Dallas Cowboys
Utah State Aggies
- Jordan Love – Green Bay Packers – 1 passing touchdown vs. Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Panthers
- Kenny Pickett – Philadelphia Eagles – 1 passing touchdown vs. Baltimore Ravens
Kansas Jayhawks
- Jason Bean – Indianapolis Colts – 1 passing touchdown vs. Denver Broncos
Kansas State Wildcats
- Skylar Thompson – Miami Dolphins – 1 passing vs. Atlanta Falcons
Washington State Cougars
- Gardner Minshew – Las Vegas Raiders – 1 passing touchdown vs. Minnesota Vikings
Indiana Hoosiers
- Nate Sudfeld – Detroit Lions – 1 passing touchdown vs. New York Giants
Iowa Hawkeyes
- CJ Beathard – Jacksonville Jaguars – 1 passing touchdown vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Wyoming Cowboys
- Andrew Peasley – New York Jets – 1 passing touchdown vs. Washington Commanders
Toledo Rockets
- Logan Woodside – Cincinnati Bengals – 1 passing touchdown vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
McCarthy was the only rookie, and the only quarterback, to score two touchdowns in Week 1 of the NFL preseason. The reigning national championship quarterback is off to a hot start in his professional career.