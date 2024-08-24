Fans are completely losing their minds over Georgia Tech upsetting No. 10 Florida State
After complaining all offseason about how they were snubbed from the College Football Playoff, No. 10 Florida State took the field against Georgia Tech in Ireland and lost. College football is back!
That is right, the Seminoles, who have stuck their nose up in the air since being snubbed by the CFP committee last season, just lost to Georgia Tech, which makes them 0-2 against teams from the state of Georgia in 2024.
Georgia Tech came in and played like they didn't even care that Florida State was the No. 10 ranked team in the country, and they probably didn't. A last game-winning field goal to win the game was the perfect way to start off this college football season.
So of course with a big upset comes great reactions on social media. So here are some of the best reactions of fan absolutely losing their minds over this amazing game.
Aidan Birr will be welcomed back at Georgia Tech as a hero. Birr has every right to walk around like he is all that because his golden leg just took down the No. 10 team in the country.
Everyone was sleeping on Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets had a big win over UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl last season and kept the momentum going. Something tells me they should get some votes in the AP poll now.
Woah, let's not get ahead of ourselves now, this is literally the first game of the season, we have a lot more to go.
You can't make this stuff up, it was fate.
Brent Key and Georgia Tech just put the rest of the ACC and honestly college football on notice, the Yellow Jackets are coming.
This is tough, one fanbase was always going to have to go home as losers, but I bet you that Florida State fans didn't have this on their bingo cards for 2024.
Words can not even describe how well this meme fits Georgia Tech right now. They definitely just made a name for themselves, and everyone saw it.
College Gameday guest picker WWE star Sheamus was the only one to pick Georgia Tech to win the game. I guess he had a lot more faith in the Yellow Jackets than anyone else did.
If you have a friend who is a Florida State dan, you may want to call and check on them. They also may want their privacy during this tough time right now.
Conference realignment is getting out of hand now.
The stat says it all, Brent Key just stepped onto the scene and everyone knows who he is now.