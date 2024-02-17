Florida football: 3 true freshmen who could start in 2024
A 5-7 record just isn't going to cut it in Gainesville. Florida football didn't have the season it was expecting in 2023 and that has put Billy Napier firmly on the hot seat.
The 2024 season will be an important one for the third-year head coach as he has a losing record overall at 11-14. He'll need the help of his talented incoming freshman class which ranked No. 11 in the country and there are a number of first-year prospects who could see the field early on and even earn starting roles.
With spring ball kicking off soon and signing day now in the rearview mirror, let's take a look at which incoming freshmen could start in 2024.
3. Fletcher Westphal, 4-star OT
Florida is losing a couple of starters along the offensive line this offseason, including right tackle Lyndell Hudson II. That could be a huge development for incoming freshman and early enrollee Fletcher Westphal. He could slide into a starting role at some point this season.
San Diego State transfer Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson and Arkansas transfer Devon Manuel could realistically take over one of the starting jobs and I could actually see the former being the starting right tackle to begin the 2024 season. But will he be good enough to hold onto that job throughout the year? We'll see but if he's not playing up to expectations, Westphal will take over.
Westphal is good enough to not only play early but start as a true freshman and his tremendous size at 6-foot-8 and 335 pounds will only help matters.
He was ranked the No. 128 overall prospect and 12th-best offensive tackle in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.