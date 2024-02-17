Florida football: 3 true freshmen who could start in 2024
2. LJ McCray, 5-star DT
Another early enrollee (you'll find out that all three guys on this list fit that description), five-star defensive tackle LJ McCray looks like a future superstar on the line.
The 6-foot-4.5, 279-pound tackle from Daytona Beach, Fla., was the No. 4 overall recruit in the 2024 class as well as the No. 1 defensive lineman, according to 247Sports. He was highly sought-after and held three dozen offers but decided to stay close to home and play for the Gators which could be a great decision given the fact that this defense could use more depth up front.
Cameron Jackson is back and will be a starter on the defensive line and Caleb Banks would be another option to start but you can't sleep on McCray.
The five-star freshman has great size and he's an athletic specimen. It's going to be really tough to keep McCray off the field. He's got first-round talent, according to Andrew Ivins of 247Sports. He compares the five-star freshman to DeForest Buckner. There's a good chance he will prove himself as a legit Freshman All-American candidate in 2024.
I expect to see McCray on the field often and as a starter at some point.