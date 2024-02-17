Florida football: 3 true freshmen who could start in 2024
1. DJ Lagway, 5-star QB
Yes, Graham Mertz is coming back after passing for 2,903 yards and 20 touchdowns with just three picks, but I don't see him as the best option in 2024. Is that crazy to say? Maybe, especially considering Mertz just had the best season of his college career, but the ceiling of this team is much higher with a guy like DJ Lagway.
OK, so there won't be a quarterback battle this offseason and there probably won't be too many letdowns with Mertz under center because he won't make mistakes, but there will be a "something is missing" feeling with him as the starter.
And everyone will feel it, too.
The offense will be OK, but everyone will realize that it could be even better if Lagway got a chance. The five-star quarterback from Texas is the No. 1 passer in the class and 247Sports even compares him to Anthony Richardson which would be fantastic for this offense. Imagine another star like Richardson under center getting immediate experience. This team would be lethal in 2025.
Mertz may start most of the season, but I could see Lagway taking over near the end of the year when it's clear that the veteran transfer from Wisconsin just isn't cutting it anymore.