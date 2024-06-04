Florida football hosted loaded crop of 2025 recruits last weekend
The Florida football program is rolling out the red carpet this weekend, welcoming a number of high-profile recruits to Gainesville for official visits. Head coach Billy Napier and staff are looking to make a strong impression on some of the nation's top talent.
Headlining the visitor list is four-star edge rusher Javion Hilson, currently committed to Florida State. The Cocoa, Fla., native is the No. 8 player at his position in the latest rankings. While considered to stay with FSU right now, the Gators have a chance to re-enter the picture with a big weekend.
Florida is also hosting two of the top defensive line prospects in four-stars Myron Charles (Port Charlotte) and Jarquez Carter (Newberry). Charles, the No. 4 defensive lineman, is being heavily pursued by Florida State, Miami, and others. The Gators are the heavy favorites for the in-state Carter, ranked 42nd at his position.
On the offensive side, keeping four-star quarterback Antwann Hill's interest will be key. Memphis is considered the leader for the dual-threat quarterback's services currently. The Gators may need to sell Hill on development rather than early playing time.
The wide receiver board could get a boost if Florida impresses four-star pass-catchers Joshua Moore and Naeshaun Montgomery this weekend. Both are considering other top programs like FSU and Penn State.
The Gators are firmly in the mix for several other elite recruits making the trip as well, including offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, linebacker Christian Gass, and defensive backs Jaylan Morgan and Kaylib Singleton.
With over a dozen prime targets on campus, it's a crucial opportunity for Florida to gain momentum and potentially flip some long-time leans before summer commitments start rolling in.