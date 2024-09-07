Florida State finds itself on the wrong side of history
By Justin Perez
Well, you knew we were getting here. It would take 31 years for the next top 10 teams to fall out of the rankings after opening weekend. What can I say that hasn't been said already about this? The 2007 Michigan Wolverines were supposed to be in the running for the National Championship. Several seniors such as Chad Henne and Jake Long came back for one more crack at that elusive goal.
They still hadn't beaten Ohio State and were trying to do so. Little did they know they had their hands full in the opening game against Appalachian State. The year before in 2006, Michigan went 11-2 and was in contention for the national title.
A loss to No. 1 Ohio State thwarted those dreams and they lost the Rose Bowl to USC. However, heading into 2007 they were a popular pick to get over the hump.
They entered the year ranked fifth in the preseason poll and then chaos began. Appalachian State was supposed to be the typical tune-up game for the Wolverines. The oddsmakers in Vegas thought this game would be so one-sided that they didn't even make up a point spread for this contest. The Mountaineers, led by electrifying quarterback Armanti Edwards, did the unthinkable. Appalachian State pulled off one of the biggest upsets in sports history, 34-32.
Michigan became just the second nationally ranked team ever to lose to an FCS opponent. Of course with that loss, Michigan's dreams for a national title evaporated in the blink of an eye. After losing to Oregon the next week, Michigan would have to wait until late October to be ranked again. They still failed to beat Ohio State but won the Gator Bowl over Florida. The 2007 team finished 9-4 and Lloyd Carr retired soon after.