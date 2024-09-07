Florida State finds itself on the wrong side of history
By Justin Perez
Finally, we end on the most recent top 10 fallout before 2024 Florida State. The 2008 Clemson Tigers began the season ranked ninth in the preseason poll. The year before, Clemson had a strong 9-4 season. They were close to playing for the ACC Championship but were a game behind Boston College in the Atlantic Division.
They did earn a bid to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl but lost to Auburn in overtime. 2008 had great promise as the Tigers returned a bunch of experienced starters including quarterback Cullen Harper, running backs C.J. Spiller and James Davis, as well as wideout Aaron Kelly. To begin their 2008 campaign, Clemson took part in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.
Their opponent was an Alabama team that began the year ranked 24th. They were the favorite to win the ACC and they were favored in this matchup. Well, that's not how things went. After the first quarter, the Crimson Tide were up 13-0 and they never looked back. Clemson ended up getting manhandled by the younger Alabama Crimson Tide, 34-10. Clemson
Even though Clemson won their next three games, the Tigers didn't have a successful year. After the first six games, Tommy Bowden stepped down as head coach. This led to the promotion of receiver coach and co-offensive coordinator, Dabo Swinney. Clemson would end the regular season with a disappointing 7-5 record and lost to Nebraska in the Gator Bowl.