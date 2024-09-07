Florida State finds itself on the wrong side of history
By Justin Perez
The 1952 TCU Horned Frogs should be considered the great, great grandfathers of this year's Florida State team. This is the first time a team started 0-2 after appearing in the top 10 in the preseason rankings. TCU was coming off a Southwest Conference title and a trip to the Cotton Bowl the year before.
1952 would prove to be the final season for longtime head coach Dutch Meyer. This was his 19th season at the helm. To start their year, TCU was ranked ninth in the preseason poll. Again, before the week one rankings were released, TCU had two opponents they had to play. In fairness to TCU, those first two games were against ranked opponents.
Their first loss was against the No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence. It was a 13-0 defeat and the next week was another road contest. The second game was against the No. 19 UCLA Bruins in the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. They dropped that one by a score of 14-0. After their 0-2 start, TCU wasn't found in the national rankings again in 1952.
They did recover, sort of. TCU went through the next five games without a loss. They defeated Arkansas in their home opener and took down the Trinity University Tigers on the road. Trinity is a Texas school, now playing in Division III.
After two ties against Texas A&M and Baylor, TCU beat Wake Forest. They lost two of their final three games and ended 1952 with a 4-4-2 record. Even though there's no game footage, check out some film of the UCLA marching band against TCU in 1952 below.