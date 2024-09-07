Florida State finds itself on the wrong side of history
By Justin Perez
Another SEC shows up on this list as the 1971 LSU Tigers became the next victim to suffer this fate. The team was led by head coach Charles McClendon, who was going into his tenth season as the leader in Baton Rouge. In 1970, LSU had a 9-3 season that also saw them go undefeated in SEC play. They became the conference champion and played against Nebraska in the Orange Bowl.
Despite a close five-point loss, LSU ended the year ranked seventh in the final poll. To start 1971, LSU found themselves ranked ninth in the preseason poll. They opened their year against unranked Colorado at home. LSU was highly favored in this contest. Despite the Buffaloes only throwing for 82 passing yards, sophomore running back Charlie Davis torched the Tigers' run defense.
Davis ran for 175 yards and two touchdowns as Colorado won, 31-21. Two days after LSU's stunning defeat, they were kicked off the week one poll. Despite the setback, LSU quickly rebounded. The next week, they destroyed Texas A&M, 37-0. That got them back in the polls right away and the shutout over TAMU kicked off a five-game winning streak.
LSU won nine of their last eleven games to end the year with a 9-3 overall record. The highest the Tigers landed in the poll after their Colorado loss was when they reached the tenth spot after upsetting No. 7 Notre Dame on November 20th. LSU got a bid to play in the Sun Bowl against Iowa State, and they won 36-7. Below are highlights of the Notre Dame win.