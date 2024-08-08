Former Arizona Wildcats quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles retires from the NFL
By Sam Fariss
The backup quarterback who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Foles has one of the greatest NFL story lines of all time.
Foles spent 11 seasons in the league and went unsigned in 2023. The legendary quarterback announced his official retirement on Thursday, August 8.
Before his tenure in the NFL, Foles had an incredible collegiate career with the Arizona Wildcats.
After starting at Michigan State, Foles transferred to Arizona and started for three seasons from 2009 to 2011.
Over those three seasons, Foles completed an astounding 938 passes for 10,068 yards and 67 touchdowns.
His passing completion percentage continuously rose throughout his three seasons with Arizona and in 2010, Foles led the Wildcats to an appearance in the Alamo Bowl against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The prior season, Foles led the team to an appearance in the Holiday Bowl against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Unfortunately, Foles and the Wildcats lost both bowl apperances.
However, in his final season with Arizona, Foles led the Pac-12 in yards per game (352.58) and ranked fifth amongst FBS quarterbacks.
No, Foles didn't win a national championship with the Wildcats but he earned his chance at the NFL while playing for Arizona.
Foles was selected 88th overall in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft and the rest is history.