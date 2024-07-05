Ranking the top 10 football transfers in Big 12 ahead of 2024-25 season
By Sam Fariss
This fall, the Big 12 is going to look very different than it did at the end of the 2023-24 football season.
As Texas and Oklahoma depart for the SEC and the conference gains four teams from the dissolved Pac-12, the Big 12 will have 16 teams.
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes were the big winners coming out of the transfer portal this offseason. Returning teams – Baylor, Texas Tech, and UCF – also had some major wins in the portal this year.
Which ten transfer players have the chance to become the biggest stars as they join the Big 12?
* All player ratings are according to 247Sports
- Redshirt freshman, four-star transfer
- 6'0, 210 pounds
Kedrick Reescano didn't have a rushing attempt during his first year of collegiate football for the Ole Miss Rebels. However, coming out of high school, Reescano was the No. 8 running back in the nation and a top-200 athlete overall.
His stout size and track-added speed will make him an elite addition to the Arizona Wildcats' offense.
- Sophomore, four-star transfer
- 5'9, 170 pounds
- 2023: 76 carries, 321 yards, 1 touchdown
As RB2 for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023, Dylan Edwards earned 321 yards on the ground and 299 through the air for 5 total touchdowns.
Now that Edwards has a year of experience under his belt, he should be able to step confidently into the Kansas State program as one of the top running backs, if not RB1.
- Junior, four-star transfer
- 6'5, 250 pounds
- 2023: 4 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles, 1 pass deflection
Nyjalik Kelly battled an injury throughout the 2023-24 season and only saw the field in three games for the Miami Hurricanes, earning 8 tackles and 1 pass deflection.
In his freshman season, Kelly earned 11 tackles and 4 sacks which is expected to be much more reflective of his career for the UCF Knights.
- Junior, four-star transfer
- 6'3, 235 pounds
- 2023: 34 solo tackles, 23 assisted tackles, 8.5 sacks, 5 pass deflections, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception
Jack Kelly is absolutely everywhere all at once from the moment he steps onto the field until the moment he heads to the locker room.
The only thing holding Kelly back from being higher on this list is the fact that he spent his first two collegiate seasons at Weber State and he has zero experience at the Power-4 level.
- Senior, four-star transfer
- 6'4, 270 pounds
- 2023: 30 receptions, 362 yards, 0 receiving touchdowns
Jalin Conyers had a relatively disappointing season in 2023 after an impressive sophomore year for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Coming into Texas Tech, Conyers has 7 career touchdowns on nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards. His large frame and sure-handedness should make for a great fit on the Red Raiders' offensive squad.
- Senior, four-star transfer
- 6'1, 270 pounds
- 2023: 21 solo tackles, 18 assisted tackles, 6 sacks, 1 forced fumble
From one previous Pac-12 team to another, BJ Green will most likely be a starter for the Buffs in 2024. Last season, Green earned 39 total tackles and 6 sacks, all while looking seemingly unstoppable off the snap.
Green will be one of the most experienced defensive players for Colorado and could step into a leadership role both on and off the field.
- Senior+, four-star transfer
- 6'3, 198 pounds
- 2023: 47 receptions, 684 yards, 8 touchdowns
Will Sheppard was a shining star for the Vanderbilt Commodores who have repeatedly struggled in the SEC. Last season, Sheppard had 773 all-purpose yards and 8 touchdowns for Vandy.
Colorado's quarterback Shedeur Sanders should be able to hit Sheppard in the bread basket on repeated occasions to only further boost the wideout's stats.
Dequan Finn lit up the Mid-American Conference throughout the 2023 season. With 3,220 all-purpose yards and 29 total touchdowns, he is the definition of a dual-threat quarterback.
Finn will fit into the Bears' offense perfectly. While he doesn't have any experience at the Power-4 level, Finn has played five years of collegiate football and is more than ready for Baylor.
- Redshirt sophomore, four-star transfer
- 6'6, 265 pounds
- 2023: 2 total tackles
Quency Wiggins hasn't seen a lot of game-time action over his two seasons of collegiate football. Wiggins redshirted his freshman year at LSU and had to ride the bench for most of his second year for the Tigers due to injury.
However, the 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive lineman is going to be a beast of a burden for offensive lines to hold off when he takes the field for Colorado this fall.
- Sophomore, four-star transfer
- 6'4, 245 pounds
- 2023: 9 solo tackles, 9 assisted tackles, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble.
Right alongside Wiggins will be sophomore lineman Samuel Okunlola, transfer DL from the Pittsburgh Panthers.
In his freshman season, Okunlola amassed 18 total tackles, 5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. At just 19 years old and already 245 pounds, Okunlola will be a monster on the Buffaloes' defense for a few years to come.