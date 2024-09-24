Former Notre Dame OL Joe Alt the latest LA Charger to go down with injury
By Sam Fariss
All-star offensive lineman Joe Alt has officially been sidelined with an MCL strain and will miss a few weeks while recuperating.
Alt played college football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and was selected fifth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He earned the starting role for the Chargers ahead of the season and had played in all three games for Los Angeles so far.
In the third game of the season, against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Alt suffered the knee injury and it was reported on Monday that he would miss time, however, the injury didn't need any surgical repair or restoration.
Alt is just one of the many Chargers who have gone down with injuries so far this year. Quarterback Justin Herbert is struggling with a continuous ankle injury, left tackle Rashawn Slater is out with an injury, defensive end Joey Bosa is sidelined, and safety Derwin James is about to be out due to a one-game suspension for repeat violations of the league's safety rules.
With a quickly dwindling roster, new head coach Joe Harbaugh has quite the task ahead of him but he is no stranger to winning, as the defending NCAA National Championship head coach.
Alt played three seasons for Notre Dame ahead of the 2024 Draft and started in 33 of the 38 games he played in for the Fighting Irish.
The Chargers, with Alt on the sidelines, are scheduled to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 4:25 p.m. ET. Los Angeles has not shared a timeline for Alt's return to the game yet.