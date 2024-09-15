FSU's abysmal start an indicator of how the transfer portal can go horribly wrong
From shoulda-coulda been in the College Football Playoff, to a 63-3 humbling at the hands of Georgia in the Orange Bowl, to an 0-3 start to the 2024 season. How did things go so bad so fast for Florida State, a team that entered the season ranked No. 10
The reasons are many and varied. Some will point to the quarterback dilemma after the departure of Jordan Travis. Others maintain that the Seminoles were simply overhyped and played a weak excuse for a schedule.
But there's one factor that can't be overlooked, and it's something that we may see more programs suffering from in future seasons. Transfer portal failure.
The transfer portal is a treasure for some and fool's gold for others. Used correctly and judiciously, the transfer portal can turn a great team into an elite team. But if caution isn't observed by a coaching staff in how they utilize the portal, you have the mess we see in Tallahassee right now.
Mike Norvell and his staff added 17 players through the transfer portal this year, and while that's an average number for most schools, in Florida State's case it was more of who transferred in and for what role -- starting with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.
Including Uiagalelei, 10 of those 17 players were plugged into either starting roles or split rotations, meaning almost 50 percent of the Seminoles' starting roster did not play under Norvell last season.
If the transfer portal is used to plug a crucial hole or to fortify depth, it can be a mighty supplement to a program with an established culture. We see this use happening at schools like Georgia, Alabama, and Texas.
Conversely, if your intention is the use the portal to build -- or rebuild -- a large portion of your roster, bad things are going to happen. Not because the players you brought in aren't talented, but because the time it takes to become a true cohesive and functioning unit exponentially increases as you add more pieces from the outside.
Perhaps Mike Norvell saw the limited success and small sample size of what Lane Kiffin was doing at Ole Miss and wanted to replicate that plan. But Kiffin's short-term success could be the exception, and Norvell's mess may be the rule.
The truth is, this is probably a very good Florida State team. They simply don't know how to play together as a team yet and resting the hopes of a championship season on a group of young men who are still learning to play together could be viewed as lack of judgement on Mike Norvell's part.
Norvell chose to build via the portal instead of more traditional recruiting methods. Both have their place, but building players through your program for multiple years not only ensures culture and consistency for your team, but also enhances their prospects at the next level.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has heard from NFL teams that they still like seeing players develop the more traditional route.
“Countless teams have told me the kids that come out of your program are so much better off and developed for having stayed even over playing because of what kind of practice they get and who they get to go against practice,” Smart said. “They feel like their best evaluation is when they come to our practice and see guys go against each other."
Mike Norvell may be second-guessed on how he chose to build this roster when all is said and done, but three games into the 2024 season it's a bell that simply can't be un-rung. Now Norvell, the Seminoles and FSU fans are all paying the price and must live through the growing pains of what could be one of the worst Florida State football seasons in recent memory.