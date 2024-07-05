Game-by-game predictions for Syracuse football in 2024
By Sam Simonic
Syracuse football is not often a darkhorse ACC contender, however, many believe this will be the year of great change.
As the Orange navigate a new path geared towards winning; all anticipation lies within their 2024 schedule.
Under the new leadership of head coach Fran Brown, former defensive back coach at Georgia, the Orange have much to improve upon. Following a subpar 6-7 record last season, Syracuse sought to capitalize on off-season moves.
Starting with the quarterback, the Orange brought in one of College Football’s top names, Kyle McCord. Transferring from Ohio State brought a major gasp to many college football fans. However, this addition was notably the biggest as McCord’s experience as well as arm talent exceeded typical Syracuse quarterbacks.
As a starter, McCord went 11-1 at Ohio State, while passing for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns. McCord’s only loss came against the defending National Champions, the Michigan Wolverines.
Additionally, Syracuse has weapons all over the field. Tight end Oronde Gadsden II, is set to return following a season-ending injury in 2023. Gadsden will be a key weapon with his 6-5 frame, as the former wide receiver posted 70 career receptions, 1,060 yards, and seven touchdowns as a redshirt junior. Running back Le’Quint Allen is another weapon for McCord, as his receiving ability and rushing versatility will be lethal in the backfield. Allen was a second-team All-ACC back in 2023.
Syracuse also has brought in some interesting talent featuring Zeed Haynes, a former four-star wide receiver out of Georgia. Defensively, the Orange brought in Fadil Diggs, an edge rusher from Texas A&M who tallied 22 solo tackles and four sacks in his sophomore season.
With that being said, there is much optimism for the Syracuse Orange to perform better in 2024. Ranked as the 61st-hardest schedule in the country (per College Football Network) Syracuse has a great chance at reaching the ACC title game. In particular, Syracuse avoids Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, and Louisville.
The line is set at 7.5 wins via Action Network. This puts the Orange tied with SMU for the sixth-most projected wins in the ACC. I am taking the over.