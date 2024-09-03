Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms
The college football season is more than just gridiron action; it's also a showcase of style, tradition, and innovation as teams take the field in their best uniforms. From classic designs steeped in history to bold new looks that push the boundaries of fashion, the first week of the season always delivers a visual feast for fans. Here's a look at several of the best uniforms from Week 1.
By Justin Perez
The Kansas Jayhawks wore these baby blue alternates during their win over Lindenwood last Thursday. Ranked 22nd in the country, Kansas dominated at Children's Mercy Park. Located in Kansas City, Missouri, the stadium is home to Sporting KC of MLS.
For the occasion, Kansas wanted to pay homage to the soccer club by wearing these light blue jerseys with navy blue numbers.
Both shades of blue are the main colors of Sporting KC. The white helmet and pants are a great match for the light blue top. Around the numbers are thin outlines in white and red. A vintage-looking Jayhawk head appears on the jersey sleeves and helmet.