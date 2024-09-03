Saturday Blitz
Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms

The college football season is more than just gridiron action; it's also a showcase of style, tradition, and innovation as teams take the field in their best uniforms. From classic designs steeped in history to bold new looks that push the boundaries of fashion, the first week of the season always delivers a visual feast for fans. Here's a look at several of the best uniforms from Week 1.

By Justin Perez

Illinois' Kaden Feagin
Illinois' Kaden Feagin / Justin Casterline/GettyImages
Texas A&M White Helmet

Yes, Texas A&M suffered a disappointing loss. However, that doesn't take away from these masterpieces. TAMU started the season looking wonderful.

While they wore their traditional maroon jerseys, they brought out their amazing white helmets and white pants. These deserve tons of praise and they looked great under the primetime lights of Kyle Field. There's a good balance here. The uniform is not too dark nor too light.

WVU Yellow Jerseys

West Virginia is another team that suffered a tough loss. But they also looked good on the field with their uniforms. This is a flashy uniform for sure.

While the navy blue helmet is traditional, along with the blue pants, the Mountaineers sported their secondary color jerseys. While yellow isn't an ideal main color for most things, it works here.

The font of the lettering and numbers on the jersey are a bit generic. However, the navy shoulder stripe makes this jersey pop. It's a nice element and without it, these wouldn't be here. The school logo also appears on the sleeves, which adds to the aesthetic a bit more. These are pretty good.

