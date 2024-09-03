Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms
The college football season is more than just gridiron action; it's also a showcase of style, tradition, and innovation as teams take the field in their best uniforms. From classic designs steeped in history to bold new looks that push the boundaries of fashion, the first week of the season always delivers a visual feast for fans. Here's a look at several of the best uniforms from Week 1.
By Justin Perez
12 of 20
How about Georgia Tech? This team looks great after their surprising 2-0 start, both with their performance, and looks on the field. The Yellow Jackets ran away from yellow over the start of this year.
In their first two games over Florida State and Georgia State, they've brought out these all-white uniforms. Usually icy white stuff isn't all that intriguing since it's so basic.
However, Georgia Tech gets away with that here. That's because of the limited but effective use of the metallic gold in the logo on the helmet, as well as the numbers and stripes, both on the sleeves and pants. The school's navy elements are still there as well, serving as a perfect complement.