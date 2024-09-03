Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms
The college football season is more than just gridiron action; it's also a showcase of style, tradition, and innovation as teams take the field in their best uniforms. From classic designs steeped in history to bold new looks that push the boundaries of fashion, the first week of the season always delivers a visual feast for fans. Here's a look at several of the best uniforms from Week 1.
By Justin Perez
All hail purple! East Carolina might have the most unique and visually striking color scheme in all of college football. Against Norfolk State, the Pirates were decked out in purple at home. These look amazing in settings where the skies are clear and the sun is shining.
That's a fact. The helmet, jersey, and pants are all in ECU's primary color. The pants have a thick gold stripe in between two thin white stripes.
The numbers and lettering on the jersey are gold as well and there is a thin gold panel around the armpits. I think this uniform could've used a thin white outline around the numbers and lettering.
I also believe a gold facemask would've been better than keeping it purple. However, this is a nice uniform for East Carolina.