Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms
The college football season is more than just gridiron action; it's also a showcase of style, tradition, and innovation as teams take the field in their best uniforms. From classic designs steeped in history to bold new looks that push the boundaries of fashion, the first week of the season always delivers a visual feast for fans. Here's a look at several of the best uniforms from Week 1.
By Justin Perez
The Red Raiders of Texas Tech embarrassingly struggled against Abilene Christian. However, that's not to say they didn't bring out the right uniform combination for their season opener. TTU brought back their classic red jerseys for a relaunch and they look amazing.
A red jersey with perfect black and white striping on the sleeves, and black pants with red and white stripes on the sides. It doesn't get any better than that.
The only thing that they should've done was use the 1980s version of the logo on the helmet and maybe switch the facemask color to red but these are great.