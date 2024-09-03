Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms
The college football season is more than just gridiron action; it's also a showcase of style, tradition, and innovation as teams take the field in their best uniforms. From classic designs steeped in history to bold new looks that push the boundaries of fashion, the first week of the season always delivers a visual feast for fans. Here's a look at several of the best uniforms from Week 1.
By Justin Perez
SMU has always had some of the best uniforms in the sport. Their traditional and classic look made its return this week against Houston Christian. The great white helmet with the red facemask and three-layer striping over the middle is great.
The blue jersey, while simple, is clean. The proper amount of stripes is present on the sleeve. A minimal but good-looking wordmark is present in white, which is practical for the blue background.
Thin red outlining is present around the numbers and the white pants have great red and blue stripes. The ACC patch doesn't look too shabby on these.