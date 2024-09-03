Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms
By Justin Perez
Maryland enjoyed their largest margin of victory over an FBS opponent since 1978 when they blew out UConn. They looked great doing it with these criminally underrated threads.
For many years, the Terrapins have come out with several weird and downright ugly uniforms. It's a breath of fresh air when they don't try too hard. Red helmet, red jersey, and white pants. This is perfect.
The helmet is arguably the best aspect of this uniform, as it echoes the old-school helmets worn from 1982 to 1991. The white facemask is the perfect choice for this uniform. The jersey is good, only depending on a black edge around the numbers and three simple stripes on the sleeves.
The middle yellow stripe is the only touch of the color, which is a good thing. The stripes along the pants don't need to be touched. Great job, Maryland!