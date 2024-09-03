Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms
By Justin Perez
How about we go with an all-black look? I'll admit, I'm not the biggest fan of black at all. In my personal opinion, I think lots of teams use it just as a cheap, uncreative way to earn more jersey sales. Lots of teams across all sports are doing black alternates now.
However, Colorado nailed it with these. These are their new uniform. Nobody saw these new hits before Colorado took the field against North Dakota State,
The helmet has a new white facemask and the Buffaloes logo is now finished with a metallic gold color. The sleeves feature a new design as well.
Depictions of Boulder's Flatirons are present. This is a nice touch considering this is Boulder's most iconic landmark. They are brown sandstone formations that make up a large portion of the west side of the city. It's not an overpowering element.
One last thing is the metallic gold finish to the numbers, which look fantastic and shiny. The numbers are edged in white, which is a plus.