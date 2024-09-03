Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms
By Justin Perez
Unfortunately, the Rutgers social media team on X wasn't super focused on getting more simple pictures of their uniform combo during their game against Howard. However, the only major college team in New Jersey has good style.
These are the traditional home uniforms but these don't get enough love. The red helmet and jersey have a great look with the black outlines around the white numbering and lettering.
Unlike most teams, Rutgers opts for their unique block-style font for their uniforms and it stands out. What makes this uniform thrive to its fullest potential is the use of white pants and a white facemask. It's great for balancing out the scarlet-red.
An all-red look from top to bottom would be way too much. This is simple but it works well.