Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms
By Justin Perez
There's no question that North Carolina has some of the best brand recognition in collegiate athletics.
This mostly has to do with the basketball program. However, that doesn't mean the football uniforms have to be slept on either. UNC started their season off under the bright primetime lights in Minnesota.
They sported their beautiful away uniforms with a helmet and pants in classic Carolina blue.
The iconic argyle diamond pattern is on the neck collar of the jersey. It also appears on the helmet as a stripe and on the sides of the pants. The numbers on the jersey are outlined with a hint of navy blue, which is sharp on the white background.
Navy blue can also be seen on the helmet stripe and outline of the logo. You can't go wrong with these.