Game on, Style on! Week 1’s top college football uniforms
The college football season is more than just gridiron action; it's also a showcase of style, tradition, and innovation as teams take the field in their best uniforms. From classic designs steeped in history to bold new looks that push the boundaries of fashion, the first week of the season always delivers a visual feast for fans. Here's a look at several of the best uniforms from Week 1.
By Justin Perez
Illinois started their season at home last Thursday against Eastern Illinois. They ran on the field wearing their classic-looking home uniforms. These are some of the most underappreciated uniforms in all of college football.
Are they flashy?
Not really, but they maximize a decent color scheme to perfection. The orange helmet with navy and white striping down the middle is great.
It's good how they incorporated a white facemask to add a little more white, which stands out when placed near the navy blue jersey.
The jersey design itself is basic with shoulder striping. However, on a navy background, the bright orange pops out tremendously. The pants are good with the traditional three-layer striping. These are phenomenal.